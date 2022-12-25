Heading 3

Winter style inspired by divas

Neenaz Akhtar

DEC 25, 2022

FASHION

Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram

Bundle up in a chic white furry coat to beat the chilly weather while looking like an absolute diva in a pair of sunglasses and gloves, just like Nora!

Nora Fatehi

Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram

Shilpa Shetty paired her pink Banarasi saree with a hot pink long coat and showed us how to look fashionable while keeping yourself warm in winter

Shilpa Shetty

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram

If you are out in the sun but it feels cold enough for a jacket, swear by Sara’s neon denim jacket for a chic style

Sara Ali Khan

Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram

Attend your WFH meeting in a cosy yet classic teddy coat, like Janhvi Kapoor, and ace winter style with ease

Janhvi Kapoor

Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram

To ace your cool-girl look even in the winter season, take a cue from Karisma Kapoor and keep things comfy in a monochrome sweatshirt and a pair of cargo pants

Karisma Kapoor

Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram

The Piku actress wore a lovely light pink high-neck sweater with her pink pants for a promotional look

Deepika Padukone

Image: Getty Images

Priyanka Chopra

Priyanka Chopra upped her winter style quotient in a cropped lime green teddy coat and all-white jeans and a turtleneck

Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram

Alia picked out an olive green long, hooded puffer jacket to beat the chilly weather

Alia Bhatt

Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram

Anushka kept things cosy and stylish in a puffer jacket, a pair of tights, a woollen beanie, and uggs

Anushka Sharma

