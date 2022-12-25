Winter style inspired by divas
pinkvilla
Neenaz Akhtar
DEC 25, 2022
FASHION
Image: Nora Fatehi Instagram
Bundle up in a chic white furry coat to beat the chilly weather while looking like an absolute diva in a pair of sunglasses and gloves, just like Nora!
Nora Fatehi
Image: Shilpa Shetty Instagram
Shilpa Shetty paired her pink Banarasi saree with a hot pink long coat and showed us how to look fashionable while keeping yourself warm in winter
Shilpa Shetty
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
If you are out in the sun but it feels cold enough for a jacket, swear by Sara’s neon denim jacket for a chic style
Sara Ali Khan
Image: Janhvi Kapoor Instagram
Attend your WFH meeting in a cosy yet classic teddy coat, like Janhvi Kapoor, and ace winter style with ease
Janhvi Kapoor
Image: Karisma Kapoor Instagram
To ace your cool-girl look even in the winter season, take a cue from Karisma Kapoor and keep things comfy in a monochrome sweatshirt and a pair of cargo pants
Karisma Kapoor
Image: Shaleena Nathani Instagram
The Piku actress wore a lovely light pink high-neck sweater with her pink pants for a promotional look
Deepika Padukone
Image: Getty Images
Priyanka Chopra
Priyanka Chopra upped her winter style quotient in a cropped lime green teddy coat and all-white jeans and a turtleneck
Image: Alia Bhatt Instagram
Alia picked out an olive green long, hooded puffer jacket to beat the chilly weather
Alia Bhatt
Image: Anushka Sharma Instagram
Anushka kept things cosy and stylish in a puffer jacket, a pair of tights, a woollen beanie, and uggs
Anushka Sharma
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.