 Work from home style ft Deepika Padukone 

You can never go wrong with an easy going and simple white and denim outfit. Deepika opted for a high round neck top bearing exaggerated bouffant sleeves that she paired with relaxed flared denim jeans
Although working in your pajamas can be really fun, you certainly cannot attend your work calls in them. It is time to get rid of your pajamas and slip into a stylish jumpsuit. Deepika’s beige jumpsuit makes the perfect work from home wear
On cosy days, when you just do not feel like leaving your bed and blanket, opt for a comfy turtleneck and pair it with breezy pants. You may also go monochrome like Deepika
Deepika’s front-knotted tank top and rolled up jeans exude an easygoing aura. The blue washed jeans are the highlight of her outfit as they were decked with bright floral motifs all over
You can ditch the long pants and opt for biker shorts for the perfect summer work from home outfit. Just like Deepika opted for an oversized white shirt teamed with a pair of black cycling shorts
Mom jeans are the best option for a comfy, classy yet stylish work from home outfit. Deepika nailed the basic look with high-waisted mom jeans that were rolled up to the ankles paired with a simple oversized black tee
Take tips from Deepika on how to make even the most basic outfits fun and glamorous. Her one-shoulder asymmetrical white shirt paired with high-waisted straight fit denims made for the perfect WFH outfit
You can never go wrong with black! On days when you do not want to make much of an effort opt for a black shirt and black pants. You can even tie your shirt up into a crop top like Deepika Padukone
Go for an all-white ensemble like a white tank top and shorts. Add an extra touch of glam by layering it with a white jacket like Deepika Padukone
Probably the most simple yet effective outfit that you can choose is a white tank top and a pair of blue denims. This combo will most definitely never go out of style