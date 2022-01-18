Fashion

Joyce Joyson

AUTHOR

Jan 18, 2022

Yami Gautam in Kashmiri Dejhoor earrings

Styled with a blazer

Yami Gautam has a wide collection of aesthetically-pleasing Kashmiri Dejhoor earrings and can easily give a masterclass on how to style them well. The diva threw up a pleasant surprise by pairing these beauties with a blazer!

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram

With blazer-skirt set

The Kaabil actress knows how to add her own flair to the look and paired her beige blazer and skirt with a gold necklace, bangles and Dejhoor earrings

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram

Standout pieces

The star looks charming in this pink zari silk saree accessorised with gold crescent-shaped earrings attached with Dejhoor

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram

Fashionable twist

We can see her obsession with these eye-catching adornments, like the one here paired with a purple-hued blazer dress, and we can't wait to see more of it!

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram

Pearl-adorned earrings

The actress made a serious case for gold Dejhoor earrings, as she repeatedly sported them for movie promotions, press events and intimate affairs

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram

Captivating

The beauty left everyone mesmerised in this cream and gold saree accessorised with a unique gold choker necklace, bajubandh and Kashmiri earrings

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram

 Post-wedding look

While Yami has served up some major beauty moments in these heritage pieces, this one teamed with a necklace, mangalsutra and sindoor is certainly the most striking

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram

Adorable

Adding oodles of charm to her newly-wed bride look, the actress wore a green silk saree and accessorised it with traditional earrings, a dash of sindoor and chooda

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram

 Karva Chauth look

For her first Karva Chauth, the diva wore a pair of floral patterned earrings with her Bulgari mangalsutra and looked lovely

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram

Traditional look

Now that we know she has a soft spot for these exquisite pieces of jewellery, she literally looks for ways to incorporate them, as worn here with a red silk lehenga

Image: Haranish Mehta/Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Nora Fatehi’s trendy winter wear

Click Here