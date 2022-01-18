Fashion
Joyce Joyson
Jan 18, 2022
Yami Gautam in Kashmiri Dejhoor earrings
Styled with a blazer
Yami Gautam has a wide collection of aesthetically-pleasing Kashmiri Dejhoor earrings and can easily give a masterclass on how to style them well. The diva threw up a pleasant surprise by pairing these beauties with a blazer!
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram
With blazer-skirt set
The Kaabil actress knows how to add her own flair to the look and paired her beige blazer and skirt with a gold necklace, bangles and Dejhoor earrings
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram
Standout pieces
The star looks charming in this pink zari silk saree accessorised with gold crescent-shaped earrings attached with Dejhoor
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram
Fashionable twist
We can see her obsession with these eye-catching adornments, like the one here paired with a purple-hued blazer dress, and we can't wait to see more of it!
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram
Pearl-adorned earrings
The actress made a serious case for gold Dejhoor earrings, as she repeatedly sported them for movie promotions, press events and intimate affairs
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram
Captivating
The beauty left everyone mesmerised in this cream and gold saree accessorised with a unique gold choker necklace, bajubandh and Kashmiri earrings
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram
Post-wedding look
While Yami has served up some major beauty moments in these heritage pieces, this one teamed with a necklace, mangalsutra and sindoor is certainly the most striking
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram
Adorable
Adding oodles of charm to her newly-wed bride look, the actress wore a green silk saree and accessorised it with traditional earrings, a dash of sindoor and chooda
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram
Karva Chauth look
For her first Karva Chauth, the diva wore a pair of floral patterned earrings with her Bulgari mangalsutra and looked lovely
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram
Traditional look
Now that we know she has a soft spot for these exquisite pieces of jewellery, she literally looks for ways to incorporate them, as worn here with a red silk lehenga
Image: Haranish Mehta/Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram
