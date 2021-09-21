sept 21, 2021

Yami Gautam loves all things black

Firstly, a patent co-ord set in black remains Yami Gautam’s preferred choice of casual wear

For conferences and formal events, Yami relies on a crisp black pantsuit to make her look as elegant as she is!

A shimmery black ensemble is what she swears by for parties or cocktails to make her stand out instantly!

Or sometimes an off-shoulder black dress also does the trick for her!

For promotional looks, Yami prefers to add a hint of red to her formal black dress and ups the style quotient like a true diva!

Floral appliqué work on a black dress enhances her outfit even more and sets her apart from the crowd

The ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ actress believes that nothing is as chic and modish as a combination of blue jeans and a black top!

Be it a casual top or a formal blazer, she definitely knows how to slay in black!

Even her workout gear is all about black and we aren’t even complaining a bit!

Girls in black and white definitely live the most colourful and cheerful lives! And we think Yami agrees too!

For more updates on Yami Gautam and fashion, follow Pinkvilla
Click Here