sept 21, 2021
Yami Gautam loves all things black
Firstly, a patent co-ord set in black remains Yami Gautam’s preferred choice of casual wear
For conferences and formal events, Yami relies on a crisp black pantsuit to make her look as elegant as she is!
A shimmery black ensemble is what she swears by for parties or cocktails to make her stand out instantly!
Or sometimes an off-shoulder black dress also does the trick for her!
For promotional looks, Yami prefers to add a hint of red to her formal black dress and ups the style quotient like a true diva!
Floral appliqué work on a black dress enhances her outfit even more and sets her apart from the crowd
The ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ actress believes that nothing is as chic and modish as a combination of blue jeans and a black top!
Be it a casual top or a formal blazer, she definitely knows how to slay in black!
Even her workout gear is all about black and we aren’t even complaining a bit!
Girls in black and white definitely live the most colourful and cheerful lives! And we think Yami agrees too!
