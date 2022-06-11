Heading 3
Yami Gautam nails power dressing
Joyce Joyson
JUNE 11, 2022
FASHION
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Yami Gautam gives into her inner minimalistic and dishes out a show-stopping look in this white crop top paired with wide-legged trousers, overlayered with a cape jacket
All-white look
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Photo: Akshay Amberkar
Giving off boss lady vibes, the actress went for a brown blazer mid-length dress featuring a wide waist belt and various buttons
Formal yet chic
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Yami showed off her fashion credentials in this green blazer with a pleated detail close to the hem and styled with flared trousers and a belt
Super stylish
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Photo: Shivam Gupta
The diva oozes oomph in this sequin beige patterned mini dress with a halter neck, plunging neckline topped off with a matching blazer
Shines in sequin
She never disappoints in the power dressing game, proving us right in this olive-green leather pantsuit worn sans shirt
Incredibly cool
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Photo: Snedal Gracias
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Photo: Snedal Gracias
Adding a splash of yellow to her structured style, the diva opted for a vibrant blazer and styled it with blue flared jeans to give it a relaxed vibe
Bright and bold
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Photo: Haranish Mehta
Ditching the trousers, Yami wore her off-white blazer with a matching long pleated skirt with an asymmetrical hemline
An ethnic touch
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Photo: Haranish Mehta
The Dasvi star knows how to distinctly own her style, as in this double-breasted purple silk blazer dress bearing golden motifs and featuring dramatic puffy sleeves
Silk blazer dress
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Photo: Rohan Shrestha
Shinning bright in this pink and black patterned sequin mini dress with a plunging neckline and a wide black belt that cinches her waist
Smashing hot!
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Photo: Rishabh Kumar Photography
Lastly, she stepped up her style game by donning a black cropped blazer over a crop top and styled it with high-waisted trousers with zipper details
Black power
