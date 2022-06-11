Heading 3

Yami Gautam nails power dressing

Joyce Joyson

JUNE 11, 2022

FASHION

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

Yami Gautam gives into her inner minimalistic and dishes out a show-stopping look in this white crop top paired with wide-legged trousers, overlayered with a cape jacket

All-white look

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Photo: Akshay Amberkar

Giving off boss lady vibes, the actress went for a brown blazer mid-length dress featuring a wide waist belt and various buttons

Formal yet chic

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

Yami showed off her fashion credentials in this green blazer with a pleated detail close to the hem and styled with flared trousers and a belt

Super stylish

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Photo: Shivam Gupta

The diva oozes oomph in this sequin beige patterned mini dress with a halter neck, plunging neckline topped off with a matching blazer

Shines in sequin

She never disappoints in the power dressing game, proving us right in this olive-green leather pantsuit worn sans shirt

Incredibly cool

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Photo: Snedal Gracias

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Photo: Snedal Gracias

Adding a splash of yellow to her structured style, the diva opted for a vibrant blazer and styled it with blue flared jeans to give it a relaxed vibe

Bright and bold

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Photo: Haranish Mehta

Ditching the trousers, Yami wore her off-white blazer with a matching long pleated skirt with an asymmetrical hemline

An ethnic touch

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Photo: Haranish Mehta

The Dasvi star knows how to distinctly own her style, as in this double-breasted purple silk blazer dress bearing golden motifs and featuring dramatic puffy sleeves

Silk blazer dress

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Photo: Rohan Shrestha

Shinning bright in this pink and black patterned sequin mini dress with a plunging neckline and a wide black belt that cinches her waist

Smashing hot!

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Photo: Rishabh Kumar Photography

Lastly, she stepped up her style game by donning a black cropped blazer over a crop top and styled it with high-waisted trousers with zipper details

Black power

