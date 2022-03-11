Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

MAR 11, 2022

Yami Gautam’s best looks in pantsuits

Sizzling Brown

Taking the hotness quotient up a notch, Yami sizzled in a bold chocolate brown co-ord pantsuit from Appapop

Image: Yami Gautam instagram

For another boss lady look, she put her fashionable foot forward in a neutral-hued double-up pantsuit

Image: Yami Gautam instagram

Boss Lady In Neutral Hues

She raised the bar yet again, this time in a raunchy green leather number!

Image: Yami Gautam instagram

Racy Green Leather

For a bold look, she chose the colour red to give an eye-catching effect to the androgynous number

Image: Yami Gautam instagram

Romancing With Red

Next, she wore a mustard-tone blazer and trousers set that was equal parts contemporary and classic

Image: Yami Gautam instagram

Mellow Yellows

For a formal summer look, she slipped into a black suit set that included a cut-sleeve blazer and black wide-leg trousers

Summer Style

Image: Yami Gautam instagram

Her striped red and white pantsuit featuring a single-breasted buttoned blazer is perfect for summer meetings

Stripes Love

Image: Yami Gautam instagram

In the same pattern, she experimented with a different silhouette this time but ensured that her style was on point!

Woman In Black & White

Image: Yami Gautam instagram

She added a punch of pink to her formal wardrobe by opting for a dark pink number

Punch Of Pink

Image: Yami Gautam instagram

Her lavender pantsuit featuring an off-shoulder blazer is a modern take on the classic silhouette

Lovely In Lavender

Image: Yami Gautam instagram

