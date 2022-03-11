Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 11, 2022
Yami Gautam’s best looks in pantsuits
Sizzling Brown
Taking the hotness quotient up a notch, Yami sizzled in a bold chocolate brown co-ord pantsuit from Appapop
Image: Yami Gautam instagram
For another boss lady look, she put her fashionable foot forward in a neutral-hued double-up pantsuit
Image: Yami Gautam instagram
Boss Lady In Neutral Hues
She raised the bar yet again, this time in a raunchy green leather number!
Image: Yami Gautam instagram
Racy Green Leather
For a bold look, she chose the colour red to give an eye-catching effect to the androgynous number
Image: Yami Gautam instagram
Romancing With Red
Next, she wore a mustard-tone blazer and trousers set that was equal parts contemporary and classic
Image: Yami Gautam instagram
Mellow Yellows
For a formal summer look, she slipped into a black suit set that included a cut-sleeve blazer and black wide-leg trousers
Summer Style
Image: Yami Gautam instagram
Her striped red and white pantsuit featuring a single-breasted buttoned blazer is perfect for summer meetings
Stripes Love
Image: Yami Gautam instagram
In the same pattern, she experimented with a different silhouette this time but ensured that her style was on point!
Woman In Black & White
Image: Yami Gautam instagram
She added a punch of pink to her formal wardrobe by opting for a dark pink number
Punch Of Pink
Image: Yami Gautam instagram
Her lavender pantsuit featuring an off-shoulder blazer is a modern take on the classic silhouette
Lovely In Lavender
Image: Yami Gautam instagram
