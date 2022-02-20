Fashion
JOYCE JOYSON
FEB 20 2022
Yami Gautam’s chic style
Swanky style
Yami Gautam cuts an effortless glamorous figure in this white shirt with puffy sleeves styled with black faux leather pants
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram
Looking like a Greek goddess in this one-shoulder, white asymmetrical pleated top, teamed with a matching sarong with a thigh-high slit
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram
Whimsical white
There is something about a black hue that can make almost any outfit look classic like this sculptural black paneled midi dress
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram
Renaissance fashion
Yami loves to keep things simple and elegant as in this white off-shoulder dress
Video: Pinkvilla
Enchanting
We love her ability to look soft and strong at once, like in this olive green, double-breasted blazer paired with matching trousers that came with a slit
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram
Boss babe
Looking for something that's both edgy and impactful? Pair a black bodysuit featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline with baggy pants held with a belt
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram
Bold and formal
The Kaabil actress looks unbelievably chic in this red v-neckline, cut sleeve pullover paired with blue denim
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram
Street style
The actress wore a white tank top with blue bootcut jeans and finished off the look by throwing on a beige crop jacket
Video: Pinkvilla
Casual-chic
Brighten up your dull winter days by donning a bright yellow blazer featuring broad lapels with blue flared jeans like Yami
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram
Bright and fresh
The trend of cut-out dresses is showing no signs of slowing down, giving us proof of the same, Yami wore a solid-hued maxi dress with side cut-outs
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram
Sensuous!
