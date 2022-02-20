Fashion

JOYCE JOYSON

FEB 20 2022

Yami Gautam’s chic style

Heading 3

Swanky style

Yami Gautam cuts an effortless glamorous figure in this white shirt with puffy sleeves styled with black faux leather pants

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram

Looking like a Greek goddess in this one-shoulder, white asymmetrical pleated top, teamed with a matching sarong with a thigh-high slit

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram

Whimsical white

There is something about a black hue that can make almost any outfit look classic like this sculptural black paneled midi dress

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram

Renaissance fashion

Yami loves to keep things simple and elegant as in this white off-shoulder dress

Video: Pinkvilla

Enchanting

We love her ability to look soft and strong at once, like in this olive green, double-breasted blazer paired with matching trousers that came with a slit

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram

Boss babe

Looking for something that's both edgy and impactful? Pair a black bodysuit featuring a plunging sweetheart neckline with baggy pants held with a belt

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram

Bold and formal

The Kaabil actress looks unbelievably chic in this red v-neckline, cut sleeve pullover paired with blue denim

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram

Street style

The actress wore a white tank top with blue bootcut jeans and finished off the look by throwing on a beige crop jacket

Video: Pinkvilla

Casual-chic 

Brighten up your dull winter days by donning a bright yellow blazer featuring broad lapels with blue flared jeans like Yami

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram

Bright and fresh

The trend of cut-out dresses is showing no signs of slowing down, giving us proof of the same, Yami wore a solid-hued maxi dress with side cut-outs

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram

Sensuous!

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Tv shows made on big budget

Click Here