FASHION 

JOYCE JOYSON

APR 01, 2022

Yami Gautam’s modern dresses

Bling on!

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram

Yami Gautam sizzles in this printed blingy mini dress with a plunging halter-neckline styled with a matching blazer

For Parcos Beauty Influencer Awards, 2022 ,The actress turned heads in this metallic green gown that eased into a flowy olive-green skirt

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram

Futuristic spin

Yami looks like a fresh blooming flower in this vintage-style yellow and white floral midi dress that came with a cut-out back

Endearing

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram

The actress made us swoon in this black and blue plisse, ruffle skater dress with a plunging V-neckline at the front and backless detail

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram

Skater dress

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram

Take cues from the diva to nail the perfect summer look by donning a one-shoulder, white pleated dress with a thigh-high slit

Truly captivating

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram

The actress looked spellbinding in this black paneled mid-length dress

Beauty in black

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram

Cutout dresses are having a major fashion moment currently. The actress opted for a maxi dress with side cut-outs

Cut-out dress

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram

Leave it to Yami to make the trend her own, she opted for a strappy denim corset-style dress that looked ultra-stylish

Stunner

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram

We are totally smitten! The Dasvi star wore a red silk ruffled dress with statement sleeves and a plunging V-neckline at the front and the back

Ravishing in red

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram

Always ahead of the pack, the pretty actress gave the blazer dress an ethnic touch by opting for a silk-purple number bearing golden motifs with puffy sleeves

Blazer dress

