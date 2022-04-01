FASHION
JOYCE JOYSON
APR 01, 2022
Yami Gautam’s modern dresses
Bling on!
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram
Yami Gautam sizzles in this printed blingy mini dress with a plunging halter-neckline styled with a matching blazer
For Parcos Beauty Influencer Awards, 2022 ,The actress turned heads in this metallic green gown that eased into a flowy olive-green skirt
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram
Futuristic spin
Yami looks like a fresh blooming flower in this vintage-style yellow and white floral midi dress that came with a cut-out back
Endearing
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram
The actress made us swoon in this black and blue plisse, ruffle skater dress with a plunging V-neckline at the front and backless detail
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram
Skater dress
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram
Take cues from the diva to nail the perfect summer look by donning a one-shoulder, white pleated dress with a thigh-high slit
Truly captivating
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram
The actress looked spellbinding in this black paneled mid-length dress
Beauty in black
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram
Cutout dresses are having a major fashion moment currently. The actress opted for a maxi dress with side cut-outs
Cut-out dress
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram
Leave it to Yami to make the trend her own, she opted for a strappy denim corset-style dress that looked ultra-stylish
Stunner
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram
We are totally smitten! The Dasvi star wore a red silk ruffled dress with statement sleeves and a plunging V-neckline at the front and the back
Ravishing in red
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram
Always ahead of the pack, the pretty actress gave the blazer dress an ethnic touch by opting for a silk-purple number bearing golden motifs with puffy sleeves
Blazer dress
