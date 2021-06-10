most stylish looks
Yami Gautam’s JUNE 10, 2021
Yami looks cute in a purple jacket and blue joggers
She looks flawless in this elegant salwar kameez
She rocks a navy blue kurta with red leggings
She looks comfortable in a red sweatshirt and black leggings
We love her pink silk jacket and blue trousers
She slays in a purple and black zebra print mini dress
The beauty stuns in a sleeveless black and white striped pant suit
She looks gorgeous in a purple sweatshirt and matching trousers
The ‘URI: The Surgical Strike’ actress is all smiles as she poses in a black and maroon polka dotted mini dress
Yami brings black magic in a black crop top and matching jacket and pants
For more updates on Yami, Bollywood, and fashion, follow Pinkvilla