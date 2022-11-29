Yami Gautam sans makeup
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Yami channelled her inner kid while taking over the streets of Chicago. She opted for a casual outfit and a no-makeup look.
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Yami looked all things adorable as she posed for a picture with her nephew.
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Yami ditched makeup as she enjoyed a day out with her sister Surilie.
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Yami rocked a denim jacket and her no-makeup look as she took a walk down memory lane and remembered her debut film.
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
When Surilie planted a sweet kiss on Yami’s unfiltered cheek.
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
The actress looked all things pretty in a blue traditional outfit. She completed her look with a matching bindi and a charming smile.
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Yami and Aditya Dhar look adorable in this candid picture. The golden hour made them look even more gorgeous.
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
When Yami offered a glimpse of her Yoga session at home.
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Yami’s natural glow and on-point sunlight are enough to amp up her beauty.
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Yami enjoyed her cosy winter mornings with a cup of tea and filter-free selfie.
