Yami Gautam sans makeup

                  pinkvilla 

Sneha
Hiro

NOV 29, 2022

FASHION

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

Yami channelled her inner kid while taking over the streets of Chicago. She opted for a casual outfit and a no-makeup look.

Free soul

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

Yami looked all things adorable as she posed for a picture with her nephew. 

Nephew love

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

Yami ditched makeup as she enjoyed a day out with her sister Surilie.

Sister goals

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

Yami rocked a denim jacket and her no-makeup look as she took a walk down memory lane and remembered her debut film.

Throwback memories

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

When Surilie planted a sweet kiss on Yami’s unfiltered cheek. 

Sunkissed

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

The actress looked all things pretty in a blue traditional outfit. She completed her look with a matching bindi and a charming smile. 

Go desi

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

Yami and Aditya Dhar look adorable in this candid picture. The golden hour made them look even more gorgeous. 

Love in the air

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

When Yami offered a glimpse of her Yoga session at home. 

Workout diaries

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

Yami’s natural glow and on-point sunlight are enough to amp up her beauty. 

Natural beauty

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

Yami enjoyed her cosy winter mornings with a cup of tea and filter-free selfie. 

Winter mornings

