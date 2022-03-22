Fashion 

Rishika Shah

MAR 22, 2022

Heading 3

Yami Gautam in summer ready outfits 

Wide-Legged Jeans

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

Wide legged jeans should be your go-to bottoms this summer. Yami paired hers with a half-and-half top, and we are in awe!

Yami looked summer brunch ready as she posed in a long yellow and white floral dress

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

Floral Dress

Jumpsuits are effortless and classic! Yami’s blue denim jumpsuit is just perfect for summers

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

Jumpsuits

An all white outfit is bound to keep you cool and comfy. Yami styled her sleeveless white top with white pants

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram 

All White

Yami’s one-shoulder white dress adorned in pleats is perfect for a summer lunch date

Pretty In Pleats

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

Yami teamed a loose fitted, sleeveless sporty knitted top with blue denims, beating the warm weather

Sporty & Cool

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

Yami kept it chic and classy in a corset-like midi, strappy denim dress perfect for the warm weather

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

Denim Dress

Polka dots are eternal! Yami’s tiered mini polka dot dress is just what you need this summer

Polka Dots

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

It is time to bring out your flowy gowns! We love Yami’s easy breezy wrap gown with balloon sleeves

Flowy Gowns

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

Yami kept it simple yet stylish in a thin black and white cotton dress with a thigh-high slit

Cotton Dress

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Vaani Kapoor's stylish sartorial drops

Click Here