Fashion
Rishika Shah
MAR 22, 2022
Heading 3
Yami Gautam in summer ready outfits
Wide-Legged Jeans
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Wide legged jeans should be your go-to bottoms this summer. Yami paired hers with a half-and-half top, and we are in awe!
Yami looked summer brunch ready as she posed in a long yellow and white floral dress
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Floral Dress
Jumpsuits are effortless and classic! Yami’s blue denim jumpsuit is just perfect for summers
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Jumpsuits
An all white outfit is bound to keep you cool and comfy. Yami styled her sleeveless white top with white pants
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
All White
Yami’s one-shoulder white dress adorned in pleats is perfect for a summer lunch date
Pretty In Pleats
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Yami teamed a loose fitted, sleeveless sporty knitted top with blue denims, beating the warm weather
Sporty & Cool
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Yami kept it chic and classy in a corset-like midi, strappy denim dress perfect for the warm weather
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Denim Dress
Polka dots are eternal! Yami’s tiered mini polka dot dress is just what you need this summer
Polka Dots
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
It is time to bring out your flowy gowns! We love Yami’s easy breezy wrap gown with balloon sleeves
Flowy Gowns
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Yami kept it simple yet stylish in a thin black and white cotton dress with a thigh-high slit
Cotton Dress
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Click Here
THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Vaani Kapoor's stylish sartorial drops