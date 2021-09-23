sept 23, 2021
Yami Gautam’s best formal looks
Taking things to another level, Yami Gautam ditched the formal blazer dress for a handcrafted ensemble featuring weave work and intricate motifs
To keep things formal yet chic for an event, Yami wore a striped co-ord set that included a cut-sleeve blazer and a pair of flared trousers
Continuing the streak with cut-sleeve blazers, she picked another tailored number in black and nailed it like a pro!
she added some oomph to her look by opting for a zippered bodycon dress but kept it formal with a long red coat
The ‘Bala’ actress then channelled her inner boss lady in a mustard-toned pantsuit and nude heels
For a desk-to-dinner look, we think the diva’s shimmery black ensemble with a bodyfit silhouette is on point!
Checks seem to be a favourite in Yami’s formal wardrobe and this H&M skirt-suit serves as evidence
She then picked out another checkered set that included a pair of high-waisted shorts and a matching blazer with a black belt
At the Geospa Global Awards, Yami walked a red carpet in an eccentric ensemble featuring stripes and prints combined together
Adding flamboyance to her fierce look in a bright red pantsuit, Yami showed us how to amp things up in the most formal yet modish way!
The actress chose an edgy yet formal blue pantsuit that we think is a perfect OOTD for meetings and semi-formal events
For more updates on Yami Gautam and fashion, follow Pinkvilla