Heading 3

Yami Gautam’s chic style

                  pinkvilla 

Akriti Anand

Fashion

FEB 10, 2023

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

She is absolutely glowing in a red saree

Saree

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

Pantsuit


She is looking gorgeous in this emerald green colour pantsuit

Athiya Shetty’s jewellery collection

Deepika Padukone’s stylish ethnic wear

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

The actress loves to experiment with her outfit just like this one

Versatile

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

She is all set to slay in this easy breezy outfit

Brownie

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

The actress looks gorgeous in this black colour mini dress

Black

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

Yami is making a powerful style statement in this red colour pantsuit

Red

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

She is looking fresh as a flower in this lime colour bodycon dress

 Stylish

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

She is looking beautiful in this pastel colour floral lehenga

Floral

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram 

She opts for an all white colour pantsuit

White

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here