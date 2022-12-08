Heading 3

Yami Gautam's
 Dress collection

Source: Yami Gautam Instagram

Stunning in yellow

Yami Gautam wore a cheery yellow midi dress from Cecil with pleated fringe and twisted cutout details

Source: Yami Gautam Instagram

Yami Gautam is seen dressed in a floral printed ensemble from the shelves of Summer Somewhere

Summer fashion 

Source: Yami Gautam Instagram

Yami Gautam looked stunning in a pleated white outfit from the brand Daphne Valente

Vision in white

Source: Yami Gautam Instagram

Yami Gautam wore a denim dress from Lovebirds Studio that featured spaghetti straps and contrast top-stitch detailing

Killing it in denim

Source: Yami Gautam Instagram

Yami Gautam played muse to the designer Malie and wore a silk taffeta red dress with a statement ruffle at the sleeves 

Lady in red

Source: Yami Gautam Instagram

Yami Gautam picked an off-shoulder Prussian blue short dress with frill details from Amit Aggarwal

Chic as ever

Source: Yami Gautam Instagram

Yami Gautam donned a stunning Paisley printed dress from Joskai studio that featured dramatic puffed shoulders

Boss lady

Source: Yami Gautam Instagram

Yami Gautam looked phenomenal as ever as she wore an animal print purple dress from Michael Kors

Shining in purple

Source: Yami Gautam Instagram

Yami Gautam looked adorable in a pink and black polka dots dress that featured frills at the bottom

Love for polka dots

Source: Yami Gautam Instagram

Yami Gautam looked ethereal in a red formal dress with the same coloured coat

Red romance

