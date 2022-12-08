pinkvilla
Shefali Fernandes
DEC 8, 2022
FASHION
Yami Gautam's
Dress collection
Source: Yami Gautam Instagram
Stunning in yellow
Yami Gautam wore a cheery yellow midi dress from Cecil with pleated fringe and twisted cutout details
Source: Yami Gautam Instagram
Yami Gautam is seen dressed in a floral printed ensemble from the shelves of Summer Somewhere
Summer fashion
Source: Yami Gautam Instagram
Yami Gautam looked stunning in a pleated white outfit from the brand Daphne Valente
Vision in white
Source: Yami Gautam Instagram
Yami Gautam wore a denim dress from Lovebirds Studio that featured spaghetti straps and contrast top-stitch detailing
Killing it in denim
Source: Yami Gautam Instagram
Yami Gautam played muse to the designer Malie and wore a silk taffeta red dress with a statement ruffle at the sleeves
Lady in red
Source: Yami Gautam Instagram
Yami Gautam picked an off-shoulder Prussian blue short dress with frill details from Amit Aggarwal
Chic as ever
Source: Yami Gautam Instagram
Yami Gautam donned a stunning Paisley printed dress from Joskai studio that featured dramatic puffed shoulders
Boss lady
Source: Yami Gautam Instagram
Yami Gautam looked phenomenal as ever as she wore an animal print purple dress from Michael Kors
Shining in purple
Source: Yami Gautam Instagram
Yami Gautam looked adorable in a pink and black polka dots dress that featured frills at the bottom
Love for polka dots
Source: Yami Gautam Instagram
Yami Gautam looked ethereal in a red formal dress with the same coloured coat
Red romance
