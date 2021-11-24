P R GAYATHRI

Nov 24, 2021

Yami Gautam’s impressive fashion choices

Yami Gautam is not just known for her incredible performances but her style as well, which has left many speechless

Offbeat Kurta Set

Image: Pinkvilla

She looked like an ice queen in her blue thigh-high slit gown

Ice Queen

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

The diva looked ravishing in her red puff dress that featured a plunging neckline

All Red Look

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

Her beautiful top that she teamed up with a belt bag was made from a lovely Himachali shawl

Mountain Beauty

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

She draped a pink silk saree and teamed it with a contrasting green full sleeve blouse and looked regal in it

Regal in Saree

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

Yami let her shoes do the talking in a pretty purple dress with statement sleeves teamed with velvet embroidered heels

Statement-making Look

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

She wore a white saree in an unusual way and looked ethereal with the gold accessories she styled the outfit with

Strong Styling

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

Yami as a bride in a royal red saree was beyond beautiful

Bridal Look

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

She gave us fun vibes in her funky look flaunting her million-dollar smile

Funky Style

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

We can’t get enough of her elegant and stunning looks

Sheer Elegance

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

