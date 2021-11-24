P R GAYATHRI
Nov 24, 2021
Yami Gautam’s impressive fashion choices
Yami Gautam is not just known for her incredible performances but her style as well, which has left many speechless
Offbeat Kurta Set
Image: Pinkvilla
She looked like an ice queen in her blue thigh-high slit gown
Ice Queen
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
The diva looked ravishing in her red puff dress that featured a plunging neckline
All Red Look
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Her beautiful top that she teamed up with a belt bag was made from a lovely Himachali shawl
Mountain Beauty
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
She draped a pink silk saree and teamed it with a contrasting green full sleeve blouse and looked regal in it
Regal in Saree
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Yami let her shoes do the talking in a pretty purple dress with statement sleeves teamed with velvet embroidered heels
Statement-making Look
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
She wore a white saree in an unusual way and looked ethereal with the gold accessories she styled the outfit with
Strong Styling
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Yami as a bride in a royal red saree was beyond beautiful
Bridal Look
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
She gave us fun vibes in her funky look flaunting her million-dollar smile
Funky Style
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
We can’t get enough of her elegant and stunning looks
Sheer Elegance
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
