JOYCE JOYSON
April 23, 2022
Yami Gautam's monochrome outfit looks
Blazer with a twist
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram
Yami Gautam is always dressed to impress. She stunned us in this forest green pantsuit with a plated blazer and flared pants
She is devoted to monochrome fashion and proving us right, Yami wore a brown blazer with tie-up detail and paired it with straight pants
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram
Brown Pantsuit
The actress continues to churn out one bomb look after the other in pantsuits. This time she went for a striped beige one with a matching belt and styled it with a tank top
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram
Stylish yet sophisticated
If your looking for fresh ways to embrace the colour gold, take cues from the diva who wore a golden-hued gown with pleated details
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram
Glorious in gold
Next, she showed up in a blue jumpsuit with a plunging V-neckline and a matching belt that pinched at her waist
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram
Cool Blue
Day look
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram
She shows how to rock the daytime dressing look by donning an ivory top with black leather sleeves tucked inside matching high-waisted trousers
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram
Apart from her ability to push the monochrome trend forward, she also gives us major inspiration on how to ace the date night look in this black bodysuit and baggy pants
All-black look
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram
The Dasvi star looks captivating in this pastel floral bralette and skirt set, overlayered with a matching sheer shrug
Floral charm
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram
Monochrome outfits are undoubtedly having a moment! Yami opted for a baggy purple sweater with fitted pants
Pleasing in purple
Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram
Lastly, the actress went for an all-black look by pairing her black crop top with zippered detail pants and a cropped jacket
Head-to-toe black
