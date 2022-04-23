Fashion

JOYCE JOYSON

April 23, 2022

Heading 3

Yami Gautam's monochrome outfit looks

Blazer with a twist

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram

Yami Gautam is always dressed to impress. She stunned us in this forest green pantsuit with a plated blazer and flared pants

She is devoted to monochrome fashion and proving us right, Yami wore a brown blazer with tie-up detail and paired it with straight pants

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram

Brown Pantsuit

The actress continues to churn out one bomb look after the other in pantsuits. This time she went for a striped beige one with a matching belt and styled it with a tank top

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram

Stylish yet sophisticated

If your looking for fresh ways to embrace the colour gold, take cues from the diva who wore a golden-hued gown with pleated details

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram

Glorious in gold

Next, she showed up in a blue jumpsuit with a plunging V-neckline and a matching belt that pinched at her waist

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram

Cool Blue

Day look

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram

She shows how to rock the daytime dressing look by donning an ivory top with black leather sleeves tucked inside matching high-waisted trousers

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram

Apart from her ability to push the monochrome trend forward, she also gives us major inspiration on how to ace the date night look in this black bodysuit and baggy pants

All-black look

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram

The Dasvi star looks captivating in this pastel floral bralette and skirt set, overlayered with a matching sheer shrug

Floral charm

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram

Monochrome outfits are undoubtedly having a moment! Yami opted for a baggy purple sweater with fitted pants

Pleasing in purple

Image: Yami Gautam Dhar Instagram

Lastly, the actress went for an all-black look by pairing her black crop top with zippered detail pants and a cropped jacket

Head-to-toe black

THANKS FOR READING
NEXT: Jacqueline Fernandez in bodycon dresses

Click Here