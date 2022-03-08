Fashion

Neenaz Akhtar

MAR 09, 2022

Yami Gautam's offbeat formal looks

Leather Pantsuit

Yami took things up a notch in the androgynous dressing arena by sporting an edgy green pantsuit made of faux leather

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

Adding some oomph to the classic black and white combination, she ditched out formal trousers and opted for leather pants to style with a puff sleeve white blouse

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

Interesting Spin

Bringing the best of both worlds, she nailed yet another offbeat look in a yellow masculine blazer and flared denim pants

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

Best of Both Worlds

For a fusion look, she paired her pleated white skirt with a textured off-white blazer, a necklace, earrings with dejhoor and gold bangles

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

Fusion Style

She skipped the full sleeve blazer for a cut sleeve blazer with a waist belt and completed it with matching formal trousers for a fresh formal look

Cool Girl Style

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

In the same silhouette, she rocked yet another pantsuit in black shade

All-Black Look

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

Yami gave a quick formal upgrade to her sensuous western look by pairing a bodycon midi number with a long red coat

Formal Touch

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

Her mustard yellow pantsuit that featured a wrap-style closure at the back is eccentric and elegant at the same time!

Boss Lady

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

Going all bold in red, the Kaabil actress looked fierce in a red double-breasted blazer and flared red pants

Fierce In Red

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

She gave boss lady vibes in a bright pink power suit that had a stylish notch-lapel blazer

Pretty In Pink

Image: Yami Gautam Instagram

