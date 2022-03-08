Fashion
Neenaz Akhtar
MAR 09, 2022
Yami Gautam's offbeat formal looks
Leather Pantsuit
Yami took things up a notch in the androgynous dressing arena by sporting an edgy green pantsuit made of faux leather
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Adding some oomph to the classic black and white combination, she ditched out formal trousers and opted for leather pants to style with a puff sleeve white blouse
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Interesting Spin
Bringing the best of both worlds, she nailed yet another offbeat look in a yellow masculine blazer and flared denim pants
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Best of Both Worlds
For a fusion look, she paired her pleated white skirt with a textured off-white blazer, a necklace, earrings with dejhoor and gold bangles
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Fusion Style
She skipped the full sleeve blazer for a cut sleeve blazer with a waist belt and completed it with matching formal trousers for a fresh formal look
Cool Girl Style
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
In the same silhouette, she rocked yet another pantsuit in black shade
All-Black Look
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Yami gave a quick formal upgrade to her sensuous western look by pairing a bodycon midi number with a long red coat
Formal Touch
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Her mustard yellow pantsuit that featured a wrap-style closure at the back is eccentric and elegant at the same time!
Boss Lady
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
Going all bold in red, the Kaabil actress looked fierce in a red double-breasted blazer and flared red pants
Fierce In Red
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
She gave boss lady vibes in a bright pink power suit that had a stylish notch-lapel blazer
Pretty In Pink
Image: Yami Gautam Instagram
