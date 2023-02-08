Heading 3

Prachi Malhotra

Entertainment

FEB 08, 2023

Yash-Dhanush: How to rock a bearded look

A number of leading men from the South film industry such as Yash, Allu Arjun, and Ram Charan have been rocking a beard for quite some time now. Let us take a look at the full list

The rugged charm

Image: Yash Instagram

Image: Yash Instagram

Yash aka Rocky Bhai's beard and long hair are an integral part of his signature style

Yash

Take a look at handsome hunk Vijay Deverakonda slaying in a beard in this photograph

Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram

Vijay Deverakonda

Image: Allu Arjun Instagram

Pushpa star Allu Arjun is one of the few men in the industry who look good both with and without a beard

Allu Arjun

RRR star Ram Charan flaunts his rugged charm as he poses in a bearded avatar

Image: Ram Charan Instagram

Ram Charan

The Versatile actor Dhanush recently grew a beard and long hair for his much-awaited drama, Captain Miller

Image: Dhanush Instagram

Dhanush

Here is Jr NTR making heads turn in a bearded avatar as he faces the camera

Image: Jr NTR Instagram

Jr NTR

Baahubali star Rana Daggubati is the epitome of tall, dark and handsome and the beard surely adds to his effortless charm

Image: Rana Daggubati Instagram

Rana Daggubati

Simbu is one of the recent actors who altered their appearance by growing a beard

Image: Simbu Instagram

Simbu

The Hey Sinamika star Dulquer Salmaan looks like a perfect balance of rugged and cute in this bearded look

Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram

Dulquer Salmaan

