FEB 08, 2023
Yash-Dhanush: How to rock a bearded look
A number of leading men from the South film industry such as Yash, Allu Arjun, and Ram Charan have been rocking a beard for quite some time now. Let us take a look at the full list
The rugged charm
Image: Yash Instagram
Image: Yash Instagram
Yash aka Rocky Bhai's beard and long hair are an integral part of his signature style
Yash
Take a look at handsome hunk Vijay Deverakonda slaying in a beard in this photograph
Image: Vijay Deverakonda Instagram
Vijay Deverakonda
Image: Allu Arjun Instagram
Pushpa star Allu Arjun is one of the few men in the industry who look good both with and without a beard
Allu Arjun
RRR star Ram Charan flaunts his rugged charm as he poses in a bearded avatar
Image: Ram Charan Instagram
Ram Charan
The Versatile actor Dhanush recently grew a beard and long hair for his much-awaited drama, Captain Miller
Image: Dhanush Instagram
Dhanush
Here is Jr NTR making heads turn in a bearded avatar as he faces the camera
Image: Jr NTR Instagram
Jr NTR
Baahubali star Rana Daggubati is the epitome of tall, dark and handsome and the beard surely adds to his effortless charm
Image: Rana Daggubati Instagram
Rana Daggubati
Simbu is one of the recent actors who altered their appearance by growing a beard
Image: Simbu Instagram
Simbu
The Hey Sinamika star Dulquer Salmaan looks like a perfect balance of rugged and cute in this bearded look
Image: Dulquer Salmaan Instagram
Dulquer Salmaan
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.