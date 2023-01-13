Heading 3

Zayn Malik’s Style Moments 

                  pinkvilla 

Arpita
Sarkar 

JAN 13, 2023

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

Green Jacket

Zayn Malik looks super cool in this stylish yellow-green jacket along with a black sunglass

Image: Getty Images

Zayn Malik looks amazingly beautiful in this dusty pink tuxedo with an embroidered white rose

Grammys Look

Louis Tomlinson’s Fashion Diary

Shawn Mendes’ Best Fashion Moments

Image: Getty Images

Zayn Malik always mesmerizes us with his fashion choices and we love this black long sleeve jacket with a black shirt

Long Sleeve Jacket

Image: Getty Images

Zayn Malik looks like a Prince in this embroidered black jacket with a sharp shoulder

Royal Look

Image: Getty Images

Zayn Malik shows off his chest tattoo as he donned this lined borg-collared denim jacket with designed fur inside

Fur Jacket

Image: Getty Images

Zayn Malik looks absolutely gorgeous in this double-breasted tailor suit along with a high neck t-shirt inside

Double-Breasted Suit

Image: Getty Images

Zayn Malik never goes out of style and he proves it by wearing this blue-and-white graphic printed shirt

Graphic Print

Image: Getty Images

Zayn Malik’s iconic Met Gala look in robotic arms along with a stylish Gigi Hadid by his side remains in headlines till date

Met Gala Look

Image: Getty Images

Zayn Malik looks fantastic in this white shirt and black pants while flaunting his pink hair

Classic Look

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here