Zayn Malik’s Style Moments
JAN 13, 2023
Image: Getty Images
Green Jacket
Zayn Malik looks super cool in this stylish yellow-green jacket along with a black sunglass
Image: Getty Images
Zayn Malik looks amazingly beautiful in this dusty pink tuxedo with an embroidered white rose
Grammys Look
Image: Getty Images
Zayn Malik always mesmerizes us with his fashion choices and we love this black long sleeve jacket with a black shirt
Long Sleeve Jacket
Image: Getty Images
Zayn Malik looks like a Prince in this embroidered black jacket with a sharp shoulder
Royal Look
Image: Getty Images
Zayn Malik shows off his chest tattoo as he donned this lined borg-collared denim jacket with designed fur inside
Fur Jacket
Image: Getty Images
Zayn Malik looks absolutely gorgeous in this double-breasted tailor suit along with a high neck t-shirt inside
Double-Breasted Suit
Image: Getty Images
Zayn Malik never goes out of style and he proves it by wearing this blue-and-white graphic printed shirt
Graphic Print
Image: Getty Images
Zayn Malik’s iconic Met Gala look in robotic arms along with a stylish Gigi Hadid by his side remains in headlines till date
Met Gala Look
Image: Getty Images
Zayn Malik looks fantastic in this white shirt and black pants while flaunting his pink hair
Classic Look
