Zendaya-Tom Holland: Couple style
Surabhi Redkar
Nov 25, 2022
FASHION
Image: Getty Images
While Tom wore a dapper blue jacket, Zendaya dressed up in a gorgeous strappy blue dress for Spider-Man: Homecoming premiere
Image: Getty Images
Zendaya stunned on the red carpet in a grey blazer and embellished stockings whereas Tom looked handsome in a black leather jacket at their premiere
Image: Getty Images
We love how Zendaya and Tom gave bright, happy vibes as they posed alongside each other while sporting stylish attires
Image: Getty Images
Tom and Zendaya looked gorgeous in these evening looks as he sported a maroon suit whereas she donned a green dress
Image: Getty Images
At the Spider-Man: No Way Home LA premiere, Tom and Zendaya matched in brown-shaded outfits and looked absolutely cute together
Image: Getty Images
Tom Holland and Zendaya were seen heading out for a date night sporting these fashionable looks as they held hands
Date Night
Image: Getty Images
Tom and Zendaya posed alongside Jake Gyllenhaal during Spider-Man: Far From Home promotions in stunning outfits
Image: Getty Images
While Tom went with a cool and casual look, Zendaya stunned in a sheer dress at the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards
Awards Appearance
Image: Getty Images
Tom Holland and Zendaya surely love their black and greys and the duo were seen sporting the monochrome shades during Comic-Con
Image: Getty Images
This photo of Tom and Zendaya from Spider-Man: Homecoming promotion shows them dressed in simplistic looks from 2017
