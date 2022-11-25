Heading 3

Zendaya-Tom Holland: Couple style

                  pinkvilla 

Surabhi Redkar

Nov 25, 2022

FASHION

Image: Getty Images

While Tom wore a dapper blue jacket, Zendaya dressed up in a gorgeous strappy blue dress for Spider-Man: Homecoming premiere

Shades of Blue

Image: Getty Images

Zendaya stunned on the red carpet in a grey blazer and embellished stockings whereas Tom looked handsome in a black leather jacket at their premiere

Black and Grey

Image: Getty Images

We love how Zendaya and Tom gave bright, happy vibes as they posed alongside each other while sporting stylish attires

Happy Vibe

Image: Getty Images

Tom and Zendaya looked gorgeous in these evening looks as he sported a maroon suit whereas she donned a green dress

Evening Looks

Image: Getty Images

At the Spider-Man: No Way Home LA premiere, Tom and Zendaya matched in brown-shaded outfits and looked absolutely cute together

Premiere Look

Image: Getty Images

Tom Holland and Zendaya were seen heading out for a date night sporting these fashionable looks as they held hands

Date Night

Image: Getty Images

Tom and Zendaya posed alongside Jake Gyllenhaal during Spider-Man: Far From Home promotions in stunning outfits

London Promotions

Image: Getty Images

While Tom went with a cool and casual look, Zendaya stunned in a sheer dress at the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards

Awards Appearance

Image: Getty Images 

Tom Holland and Zendaya surely love their black and greys and the duo were seen sporting the monochrome shades during Comic-Con

Comic-Con

Image: Getty Images

This photo of Tom and Zendaya from Spider-Man: Homecoming promotion shows them dressed in simplistic looks from 2017

Throwback

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here