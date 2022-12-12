Zoe Saldana's stunning style
Image: Getty Images
Mesh Black Gown
Among many stunning looks that Zoe Saldana has rocked over the years, this mesh gown certainly tops our favourites
Image: Getty Images
This long black blazer dress worn by the Avatar: The Way of Water star is beyond amazing as she poses along with her husband
Blazer Dress
Image: Getty Images
Zoe Saldana rocked a stunning look as she attended the Avatar: The Way of Water premiere in a corset dress
Avatar 2 Premiere
Image: Getty Images
Zoe Saldana picked a comfy yet formal look for a press event as she wore black wide-legged trousers along with a creme blazer
Wide Trousers
Image: Getty Images
For one of the Avatar 2 events, Zoe Saldana donned a black sheer dress with satin platform pumps and looked amazing
Sheer Dress
Image: Getty Images
Zoe Saldana wore a strapless leather dress for one of her appearances and carried it off with complete panache
Leather Dress
Image: Getty Images
Zoe Saldana was a vision in white as she rocked this gorgeous strapless gown for one of red carpet appearances
White Gown
Image: Getty Images
Zoe Saldana made heads turn as she wore this red glittery gown at the Venice International Film Festival
Glitter Gown
Image: Getty Images
Zoe Saldana wore this printed outfit consisting of a blazer and skirt with a floral print for one of the events and looked gorgeous
Floral Print
Image: Getty Images
Zoe Saldana sported a surprising choice of a butterfly print gown while attending the LACMA gala in 2019
Butterfly Print Gown
