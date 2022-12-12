Heading 3

Zoe Saldana's stunning style

Image: Getty Images

Mesh Black Gown 

Among many stunning looks that Zoe Saldana has rocked over the years, this mesh gown certainly tops our favourites

Image: Getty Images

This long black blazer dress worn by the Avatar: The Way of Water star is beyond amazing as she poses along with her husband

Blazer Dress

Image: Getty Images

Zoe Saldana rocked a stunning look as she attended the Avatar: The Way of Water premiere in a corset dress

Avatar 2 Premiere

Image: Getty Images

Zoe Saldana picked a comfy yet formal look for a press event as she wore black wide-legged trousers along with a creme blazer

Wide Trousers

Image: Getty Images

For one of the Avatar 2 events, Zoe Saldana donned a black sheer dress with satin platform pumps and looked amazing

Sheer Dress

Image: Getty Images

Zoe Saldana wore a strapless leather dress for one of her appearances and carried it off with complete panache

Leather Dress

Image: Getty Images

Zoe Saldana was a vision in white as she rocked this gorgeous strapless gown for one of red carpet appearances

White Gown

Image: Getty Images

Zoe Saldana made heads turn as she wore this red glittery gown at the Venice International Film Festival

Glitter Gown

Image: Getty Images

Zoe Saldana wore this printed outfit consisting of a blazer and skirt with a floral print for one of the events and looked gorgeous

Floral Print

Image: Getty Images

Zoe Saldana sported a surprising choice of a butterfly print gown while attending the LACMA gala in 2019

Butterfly Print Gown

