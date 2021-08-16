Gauahar Khan’s career timeline
august 16, 2021
Gauhar Khan started her career as a model. In 2002, at the age of 18, she participated in the Femina Miss India Contest where she came fourth and won the Miss Talented title
Later that year, she represented India in the Miss International contest. Khan appeared in a small role in the movie Miss India: The Mystery as a model participant
She has modelled for Manish Malhotra, Ritu Kumar, Payal Jain and Neeta Lulla. She has also acted in numerous television ads such as Ford Ikon, Bajaj Auto, Opel Car and Tanishq jewellery
She appeared in a couple of music videos including the popular 'Hawa Mai Udati Jaaye' by Bombay Vikings. She anchored the gossip show Page 3 on Zoom TV
In 2004, Gauahar made her entry in Bollywood with item songs in films like AAN: Men at work, Shankar Dada M.B.B.S and a Telugu film
In February 2009, she participated in Sony TV's celebrity dance reality show, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 3 where she became the first runner up of the show
She made her acting debut in the 2009 Yash Raj Films production Rocket Singh: Salesman of the Year
Gauahar played Chand Bibi in the 2012 romantic drama Ishaqzaade, in which she also appeared in two item numbers "Jhalla Wallah" and "Chokra Jawaan"
In 2013, she became a celebrity contestant in the seventh season of Colors TV's controversial reality show Bigg Boss. She emerged as the winner in December 2013
In May 2014, she participated in Colors TV's stunt show Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 5 along with Kushal Tandon
In May 2015, she made her Punjabi debut with the film Oh Yaara Ainvayi Ainvayi Lut Gaya, opposite Jassie Gill as Gunjan Kaur
In 2017, she appeared in Karan Johar's Badrinath Ki Dulhania, the sequel to Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, starring Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt
In April 2017, Gauahar acted in the film Begum Jaan, co-starring Vidya Balan. In December 2017, Khan acted in Tera Intezaar
In June 2019, she appeared in the Indian version of The Office, an adaptation of the hit BBC series of the same name
Follow PINKVILLA for more Bollywood content