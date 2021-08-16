Genelia D'Souza’s top 10 glamorous looks
august 16, 2021
Nothing over comfort! And why not? Genelia has won our hearts with her swag in this super comfy yet stylish attire teamed with white sneakers
The denim-on-denim style is always a hit. isn’t this modern look evergreen? The actress pairs it with striking earrings and sporty shoes
In this one, Genelia is seen wearing a striped shirt teamed with a checkered mini skirt and sneakers. she looks chic with her hair styled in a half-up manner, away from her face
Well, this time she manages to grab attention in Christian Louboutin’s white shirt paired with black leather pants. Her quirky shoes and gold chain add to her drama
The actress looks strikingly beautiful in a white swirl dress. She accessorises her look with dangling earrings and stilettos
The ‘Jaane Tu Ya Jaane Na’ actress is wearing a chequered ruffled sleeve dress with a belt cinching the waist. She jazzes it up with statement earrings and shoes
This is a sight to behold! The actress looks mesmerizing in a gorgeous white gown
Yet again in denim! The beauty looks modish in this short dress. She completes her look with pink heels and a wavy hairstyle
The diva radiates a golden aura. She looks breathtakingly beautiful in a strapless corset-style gown by Shantanu and Nikhil
Lastly, the actress rocks this bell bottom look. The dazzling earrings just glam up her all-red outfit
