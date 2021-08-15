Hansika Motwani’s top style looks
AUGUST 15, 2021
Hansika styles a turtle neck sleeveless black top with peach trousers
She rocks the streetwear look in a black crop top, brown blazer and loose blue jeans
Hansika rocks this casual look of a white top, shorts and a grey oversized shirt jacket
She looks regal in this golden Abhinav Mishra lehenga
We are in love with her hot pink mirrored lehenga
Her gorgeous white lehenga gives fashion goals. It features a sleeveless white blouse and a shimmery white skirt
She looks ethereal in a white sharara set
She slays in a black tiger printed t-shirt dress with matching leggings and black boots
She looks super stylish in a long-sleeved black top, brown mini skirt and knee-high boots
Hansika brings out black magic in this collared black dress
