Hansika Motwani’s top style looks

AUGUST 15, 2021

Hansika styles a turtle neck sleeveless black top with peach trousers

She rocks the streetwear look in a black crop top, brown blazer and loose blue jeans

Hansika rocks this casual look of a white top, shorts and a grey oversized shirt jacket

She looks regal in this golden Abhinav Mishra lehenga

We are in love with her hot pink mirrored lehenga

Her gorgeous white lehenga gives fashion goals. It features a sleeveless white blouse and a shimmery white skirt

She looks ethereal in a white sharara set

She slays in a black tiger printed t-shirt dress with matching leggings and black boots

She looks super stylish in a long-sleeved black top, brown mini skirt and knee-high boots

Hansika brings out black magic in this collared black dress

