Jacqueline Fernandez’s best looks August 16, 2021
Jacqueline looks nothing short of stunning in this elegant white lehenga paired with embroidered halter-neck blouse. The poppy tassels over the waist added some colours to her look
The actress looks pretty in the yellow off-shoulder dress with puffy sleeves teamed with clear strap heels. What caught our attention the most is the mini bag!
A time of glitter and glam! The diva looks breathtakingly beautiful in this Falguni Shane’s fine embroidered lehenga. The stunning necklace and matching earrings just add to her charm
We cannot help but obsess over her sense of style. The ruffled detailing over her strapless thigh-slit dress is simply amusing
This time she keeps it simple in a crochet white ruffled dress paired with white sneakers. She accessorised her look with a green bag and stud earrings
The ‘Kick’ actor looks graceful in Anamika Khanna‘s dainty embroidered lehenga. Here, she adorns the dupatta like a cape over the lehenga and styles it with a tiny golden bag
Well again, in a white lehenga! This one is beautified with rich embroidery. She accentuates her look with a silvery potli bag and striking maang tikka
We absolutely adore this polka dotted dress styled with a red Dior bag. She completes her look with black stockings and shoes
The beauty gives an edgy twist to this Prabal Gurung pantsuit. She jazzes up her look with the clinching belt over her waist
Lastly, the actress didn’t fail to take us by awe with her sartorial style. She looks ravishing in Manish Malhotra’s white embroidered saree with a matching strapless blouse
For more information on Jacqueline Fernandez and fashion, follow Pinkvilla