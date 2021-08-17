AUGUST 17, 2021
Jahnvi Kapoor’s bold looks
Millennial actress Janhvi Kapoor is not the one to take her sartorial choices lightly! She’s rather the one who loves to make some bold moves in the fashion arena!
Raising the temperature even in spring, Janhvi looks red hot in this satin gown featuring a thigh-high slit to reveal her toned legs!
Yet again she raised the hotness quotient in a white feathered mini dress by Zaid Nakad!
Next, Janhvi donned a strappy black dress with a thigh high slit and a plunging neckline with silver stud work around the bust for some shimmer
She then brought in some retro vibes with an edge to her look. Hot pink pants and a backless silver top made her look glamorous!
Opting for bold hues, the ‘Dhadak’ actress looked stunning in a strapless neon number by Alex Perry
To spice things up on a bright sunny day, Janhvi wore a sequined metallic silver gown with asymmetrical shoulder cuts
For a risque fiery red look, she wore a statement-making number from Basil Soda and showed the world that bold is the new sexy!
And a while back, she had upped the glam quotient in a metallic gold gown with a deep plunging neckline that showed enough of her cleavage!
Janhvi is a total bikini babe in this leopard print bikini bottoms and a solid-hued skimpy top!
For the Filmfare Glamour & Style Awards held in 2019, Kapoor had donned a high-neck sheer Yousef Al Jasmi dress with crystal embellishments all over it
