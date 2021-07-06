best style looks
Kajal Aggarwal’s July 06, 2021
Kajal looks stunning in a hot pink pantsuit. This suit features an exaggerated collar and wide sleeves
She rocks a very feminine and trendy baby pink co-od set. This outfit features a strappy crop top that has a ruffled neckline and a matching airy skirt
She looks amazing in a grey and white jumpsuit. This jumpsuit features cold-shouldered sleeves and wide pants
She rocks a blue and white Pankaj and Nidhi ensemble. This co-ord set is completed with a matching cape that looks very stylish
This gorgeous white and grey saree is from Arpita Mehta. Kajal has paired it with a sleeveless blouse and heavy silver earrings
She is the epitome of fashion goals in this sweetheart neckline black gown
She rocks yet another pantsuit, this time in green. The blazer of the suit is oversized and it features wide-legged pants
Kajal slays in an airy yellow maxi dress. She has paired this elegant outfit with matching sandals
The beauty does daily wear right in an olive green vest top and skinny blue jeans
Kajal is a total beach babe in this red maxi dress. This stunning dress is adorned with purple flowers
