Katrina Kaif in monotone bodyfit dresses 16-08
2021
In a flattering shade of pink, Katrina Kaif picked out a one-shoulder bodycon dress with a puffy mutton sleeve for her bold look
Kat showed off her gorgeous curves in a light pink strappy bodyfit number with ruched detailings
She left her fans floored in a structured Alex Perry dress that came with a dramatic pleated cape-style sleeve
Taking the bolder route, Kaif picked out a bright red bodycon full-length Naeem Khan dress with a plunging neckline to show off her curvaceous body!
In a similar shade, she chose to keep her style formal yet modish by wearing an off-shoulder midi dress with glittery pointed-toe heels
And this red bodycon dress with a cut-out detail left us in awe of her gorgeous look!
Katrina looked like a ray of sunshine in this cold-shoulder yellow bodycon number that she styled with minimal gold earrings
Taking things a notch higher, she sizzled in a silver mini bodycon dress that hugged her curves at the right places!
She made another strong case for bodycon dresses by picking out a pristine white number featuring a corseted top
Be it in any shade, Katrina Kaif surely knows how to keep things eye-catching in a host of monochrome bodyfit numbers!
For more updates on Katrina Kaif and fashion, follow Pinkvilla