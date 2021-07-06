Khushi & Janhvi are July 06, 2021
the new Jenners!
From fixing each other’s crown to dropping one gorgeous look after another, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor are the new Kendall-Kylie in Tinsel town!
Like two peas in a pod, Janhvi and Khushi are the inseparable duo who know how to grab all eyeballs. And be it a dinner night or a sister’s day out, they are always dressed fashionably!
Case in point, we were left gasping at their stunning Diwali looks. While Janhvi had picked out a bright yellow saree for the occasion, Khushi went for a royal blue ethnic ensemble
And then the Kapoor sisters once again stole the show in two gorgeous Manish Malhotra outfits
Khushi and Janhvi ensure that they are not overdressed for all those occasions when they are spending quality time with each other or simply while getting mushy on the internet!
During quarantine, we also got to see some of their amazing makeup skills while they were busy annoying each other!
But it is usually during their vacation that we get to see the most fashionable sides of Janhvi and Khushi together. Like the time when they were twinning in faux fur coats
While Khushi prefers to keep things relaxed in a luxe satin pyjama set, Janhvi is all about keeping her style trendy and edgy
Contrasting shades for contrasting personalities? Who better than this duo to prove it right with their symbolic choice of outfits!
However, the stylish duo also like to switch up things once in a while. We love their combination of chic white top and sequin mini skirt
Even though this is just the beginning of an era, we think the Kapoor sisters are definitely going to be one of the iconic fashion duos in the industry!
