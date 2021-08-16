Khushi Kapoor’s best makeup looks

Glitter blue winged eyeshadow

Khushi Kapoor is not your regular girl-next-door. She added an edge to her look with utmost elan. She opted for a glittery blue-winged eyeshadow and channelled her inner rockstar

Khushi Kapoor looked red and rosy in a rose pink eyeshadow and glossy highlighter. The glossy pout further elevated the look

Pink eyeshadow with glossy look

Khushi Kapoor’s gold glitter eye shadow made us want to get out of our pajamas and dress up ourselves

Golden glory

Khushi Kapoor flawlessly matched her makeup with her all-red outfit by opting for red lips and rosy cheeks

Colour coordinated 

She added an oomph to her festive wear by teaming it with brick red eye makeup and contoured cheeks

Ethnic glow

Khushi opted for a rather natural look with subtle pink eyeshadow, mascara and glossy lips

Glossy and bossy

Khushi rocked the dewy makeup look with defined brows and eyelashes. The sun-kissed image is breathtaking!

Dewy and sun-kissed

She went all out with ultra lustrous eye makeup and glossy red lips. The highlighter on her cheek further amplified the look

Ultra-glam

She opted for a no-makeup makeup look that looked so natural and flawless. Well, she has definitely aced the contouring game

Flawless contouring

She went for yet another edgy look with a hot pink eyeshadow, winged eyeliner and pink lips. The little heart on her upper cheek was a great touch!

Eternally edgy

