Khushi Kapoor’s best makeup looks
august 16, 2021
Glitter blue winged eyeshadow
Khushi Kapoor is not your regular girl-next-door. She added an edge to her look with utmost elan. She opted for a glittery blue-winged eyeshadow and channelled her inner rockstar
Khushi Kapoor looked red and rosy in a rose pink eyeshadow and glossy highlighter. The glossy pout further elevated the look
Pink eyeshadow with glossy look
Khushi Kapoor’s gold glitter eye shadow made us want to get out of our pajamas and dress up ourselves
Golden glory
Khushi Kapoor flawlessly matched her makeup with her all-red outfit by opting for red lips and rosy cheeks
Colour coordinated
She added an oomph to her festive wear by teaming it with brick red eye makeup and contoured cheeks
Ethnic glow
Khushi opted for a rather natural look with subtle pink eyeshadow, mascara and glossy lips
Glossy and bossy
Khushi rocked the dewy makeup look with defined brows and eyelashes. The sun-kissed image is breathtaking!
Dewy and sun-kissed
She went all out with ultra lustrous eye makeup and glossy red lips. The highlighter on her cheek further amplified the look
Ultra-glam
She opted for a no-makeup makeup look that looked so natural and flawless. Well, she has definitely aced the contouring game
Flawless contouring
She went for yet another edgy look with a hot pink eyeshadow, winged eyeliner and pink lips. The little heart on her upper cheek was a great touch!
Eternally edgy
