Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
travel
JANUARY 08, 2024
10 activities to do in Lakshadweep
Kayaking in the lagoons of the Lakshadweep Islands during sunset is one of the most romantic experiences you would ever have
Kayaking
Image Source: Pexels
If you love fishing, this place is for you. Besides this, you can have fun contributing to several cultural events
Enjoy Fishing
Image Source: Pexels
The night life in this island is superb, awe-inspiring and unparalleled. Lakshadweep also offers a variety of activities to supply its tourists
Experience Nightlife
Image Source: Pexels
You can watch sunsets or spot exotic fishes, turtles, and other marine animals, as you sail on the clear blue waters
Go Sailing
Image Source: Pexels
For those seeking more scientific experiences, there is also the Radio Zone Ravine Observatory as also the Tidal Observatory
Visiting observatory
Image Source: Pexels
You can go for yacht trip and can enjoy the power of wind and water and is a must have experience in Lakshadweep Island
Yacht trip
Image Source: Pexels
The native dishes have the cooking influence of Kerala, thanks to the proximity of the state. Lakshadweep has lip-smacking sea food with a touch of coconut
Eating local delicacies
Image Source: Pexels
The islanders make quaint products with home décor, jewelry and other souvenirs, shells, oysters, corals, and other stones
Shop handcrafted creations
Image Source: Pexels
Scuba diving is one of the things to do in lakshadweep india. It is an ideal way to see the stunning corals and various marine life
Scuba Diving
Image Source: Pexels
Immerse yourself in the wealthy cultural tapestry of Lakshadweep by attending a traditional dance or music performance in Kavaratti
Attend cultural events
Image Source: Pexels
All Images are only for representational purposes
Note
Image Source: Pexels
Click Here
For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.