Mohit K Dixit

travel

JANUARY 08, 2024

10 activities to do in Lakshadweep

Kayaking in the lagoons of the Lakshadweep Islands during sunset is one of the most romantic experiences you would ever have

Kayaking

If you love fishing, this place is for you. Besides this, you can have fun contributing to several cultural events

Enjoy Fishing

The night life in this island is superb, awe-inspiring and unparalleled. Lakshadweep also offers a variety of activities to supply its tourists

Experience Nightlife 

You can watch sunsets or spot exotic fishes, turtles, and other marine animals, as you sail on the clear blue waters

Go Sailing

For those seeking more scientific experiences, there is also the Radio Zone Ravine Observatory as also the Tidal Observatory

Visiting observatory

You can go for yacht trip and can enjoy the power of wind and water and is a must have experience in Lakshadweep Island

Yacht trip

The native dishes have the cooking influence of Kerala, thanks to the proximity of the state. Lakshadweep has lip-smacking sea food with a touch of coconut

Eating local delicacies

The islanders make quaint products with home décor, jewelry and other souvenirs, shells, oysters, corals, and other stones

Shop handcrafted creations

Scuba diving is one of the things to do in lakshadweep india. It is an ideal way to see the stunning corals and various marine life

Scuba Diving

Immerse yourself in the wealthy cultural tapestry of Lakshadweep by attending a traditional dance or music performance in Kavaratti

Attend cultural events

