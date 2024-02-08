Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
FEBRUARY 08, 2024
10 activities to limit kids mobile usage
Encourage outdoor activities like playing tag, hide and seek, or kicking a ball around in the backyard or park
Outdoor Play
Set up a crafting station with supplies like coloring books, crayons, paints, and clay for creative expression
Arts and Crafts
Engage in interactive board games or puzzles that stimulate problem-solving skills and encourage social interaction
Board Games and Puzzles
Set aside dedicated time for reading books, either independently or with a parent, to foster a love for literature and improve literacy skills
Reading Time
Enroll your child in sports activities such as swimming, soccer, or gymnastics to promote physical fitness and teamwork
Sports and Exercise
Involve your child in age-appropriate cooking or baking activities, allowing them to measure ingredients, mix batter, or decorate cookies
Cooking or Baking
Take nature walks, go on scavenger hunts, or visit local parks to explore the outdoors and learn about plants, animals, and the environment
Nature Exploration
Music and Dance
Encourage your child to express themselves through music and dance by playing instruments, singing songs, or learning new dance moves
Provide building blocks, LEGO sets, or construction kits for hands-on building and engineering projects that stimulate creativity and problem-solving
Building and Construction
Start a small garden or plant flowers in pots, involving your child in watering, weeding, and caring for the plants, fostering responsibility and appreciation for nature
Gardening
