10 Addictive Indian Mango Pickles
A sweet mango pickle where raw mangoes are chopped and combined with sugar, jaggery and spices and then sun-dried
GOR KERI
A very well-known Gujarati sweet and sour pickle made with grated raw mangos, sugar, and chilli powder
CHUNDA
Unripe mango is mixed with mustard seeds, red chilli powder, fenugreek seeds, salt, chickpea powder, turmeric powder, and sesame oil
AVAKAYA
Rajasthani spicy pickle made with raw mangoes which are preserved in oil and spices for almost a year
SPICY MANGO PICKLE
Mangoes are sliced into little pieces and combined with spices such as cumin, fennel, mustard, and fenugreek and then sun-dried
PUNJABI AAM KA AACHAR
Made from sliced, sun-dried mangoes spiced with fenugreek seeds and mustard seeds, apart from chilli powder
ANDHRA MAGAYA PACHADI
Kerala Style Instant Mango Pickle prepared with green mangoes for the Onam sadya
NURUKKU MANGA AACHAR
Also called Vadu Mangai, this is a unique and traditional pickle recipe from Tamil Nadu which is prepared with tender raw mangoes
MAAVADU
A sweet and sour mango pickle made from peeled mangoes with no oil but lemon juice and jaggery among other spices
NOUNCHA
Mango miskut is made by stuffing raw mangoes with a blend of spices that includes hing, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, methi seeds and mustard seeds
MANGO MISKUT
