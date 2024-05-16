Heading 3

Jiya Surana 

lifestyle 

may 16, 2024

10 Addictive Indian Mango Pickles

A sweet mango pickle where raw mangoes are chopped and combined with sugar, jaggery and spices and then sun-dried

GOR KERI

Image: freepik

A very well-known Gujarati sweet and sour pickle made with grated raw mangos, sugar, and chilli powder

CHUNDA

Image: Purva Shah Instagram 

Unripe mango is mixed with mustard seeds, red chilli powder, fenugreek seeds, salt, chickpea powder, turmeric powder, and sesame oil

AVAKAYA

Image: athyekacafe Instagram 

Rajasthani spicy pickle made with raw mangoes which are preserved in oil and spices for almost a year

SPICY MANGO PICKLE

Image: freepik

Mangoes are sliced into little pieces and combined with spices such as cumin, fennel, mustard, and fenugreek and then sun-dried

PUNJABI AAM KA AACHAR

Image: freepik

Made from sliced, sun-dried mangoes spiced with fenugreek seeds and mustard seeds, apart from chilli powder

ANDHRA MAGAYA PACHADI

Image: freepik

Kerala Style Instant Mango Pickle prepared with green mangoes for the Onam sadya

NURUKKU MANGA AACHAR

Image: Madhu Sarkar Instagram 

Also called Vadu Mangai, this is a unique and traditional pickle recipe from Tamil Nadu which is prepared with tender raw mangoes

Image: Anita Tikoo Instagram 

MAAVADU

A sweet and sour mango pickle made from peeled mangoes with no oil but lemon juice and jaggery among other spices

Image: freepik

NOUNCHA

Mango miskut is made by stuffing raw mangoes with a blend of spices that includes hing, red chilli powder, turmeric powder, methi seeds and mustard seeds

MANGO MISKUT

Image: freepik

