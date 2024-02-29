Heading 3
10 addictive namkeens from South India
This spiral-shaped crispy fried snack is one of the most popular namkeen snacks in South India
Murukku
Also called micchar, it contains kara sev, boondi, ompodi, roasted peanuts, flattened rice flakes, roasted chana dal, and dry fruits
Madras Mixture
Arguably, the most popular product of Kerala made out of a special banana variety from the state
Banana chips
A member of the sev family made of gram flour, rice flour, butter, ajwain, and salt but a dash of turmeric sets it apart
Ompodi
Delicious namkeen mixture popular in Bengaluru with history dating back to our freedom struggle
Congress Mixture
Wafers made from various ingredients, which come in plain and spiced versions and are popular all over South
Hot chips
A flavourful and crispy fried snack made with rice flour, roasted gram flour, and spices popular in Karnataka
Nippattu
Thattai is like the North Indian mathri but made with rice flour, peanuts, and other ingredients. Can be sweet or savoury
Thattai
Achappams
A unique flower-shaped crisp rice flour-based snack in Kerala, influenced by the Dutch
Also known as kappa chips, these chips are a specialty from Kerala and truly a delight
Tapioca Chips
