Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

FEBRUARY 29, 2024

10 addictive namkeens from South India

This spiral-shaped crispy fried snack is one of the most popular namkeen snacks in South India

Murukku

Image Source: shutterstock

Also called micchar, it contains kara sev, boondi, ompodi, roasted peanuts, flattened rice flakes, roasted chana dal, and dry fruits

Madras Mixture 

Image Source: shutterstock

Arguably, the most popular product of Kerala made out of a special banana variety from the state

Banana chips 

Image Source: shutterstock

A member of the sev family made of gram flour, rice flour, butter, ajwain, and salt but a dash of turmeric sets it apart

Ompodi 

Image Source: shutterstock

Delicious namkeen mixture popular in Bengaluru with history dating back to our freedom struggle

Image Source: shutterstock

Congress Mixture 

Wafers made from various ingredients, which come in plain and spiced versions and are popular all over South

Hot chips 

Image Source: shutterstock

A flavourful and crispy fried snack made with rice flour, roasted gram flour, and spices popular in Karnataka

Nippattu

Image Source: shutterstock

Thattai is like the North Indian mathri but made with rice flour, peanuts, and other ingredients. Can be sweet or savoury

Thattai 

Image Source: shutterstock

Achappams

Image Source: shutterstock

A unique flower-shaped crisp rice flour-based snack in Kerala, influenced by the Dutch

Also known as kappa chips, these chips are a specialty from Kerala and truly a delight

Tapioca Chips

Image Source: shutterstock

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here