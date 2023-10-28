Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

lifestyle

OCTOBER 28, 2023

10 adorable birthday wishes for mother

Wishing you a day filled with joy, happiness, and lots of love. There is no one who compares to you, the best mom ever!

The best mom

May your birthday be as special as you will always be to me. I am grateful for your unconditional love and support

A day to remember

You have forever been my role model and my inspiration. Happy birthday, Mom! I love you to the moon and back

Greatest role model

Here's to a wonderful mother who has given me everything I could ever ask for. May your birthday be as amazing and special as you wish

Our first love

On your special day, I want to truly say thank you for your endless love, your patience, and your guidance. Happy birthday, Mom!

The epitome of selfless love

My smile, my laughter, and my happiness- all I owe to you! May your birthday be filled with all the joy and love you deserve

Reason for our laugh

Happy birthday! You are honestly the most loving, caring, and beautiful mother that has ever existed in this world. You mean everything to me

The kindest soul

I can never truly say thank you enough for all the sacrifices you have made for me. You are my guardian angel. Happy birthday, Mom!

Her countless sacrifices

You are truly the light of my life and the beat of my heart. May your birthday be filled with love, laughter, and lots of happiness

Light of our life

Mom, you have been my rock and my support system through thick and thin. I am grateful for your unwavering love and sacrifices. Happy birthday!

Biggest support system

