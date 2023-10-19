Heading 3

Ishita Gupta

lifestyle

OCTOBER 19, 2023

10 adorable birthday wishes for sister

Without you, my life would be impossible. You have protected me through all the storms of life. Happy birthday, my lovely sis!

Impossible to live without

Image Source: Pexels 

You are an important part of our family, sis. All the memories of our childhood were made possible because of your presence. Here’s wishing you a very happy birthday!

Pillar of strength

Image Source: Pexels 

You are the biggest treasure in my life. Wishing you all the joy and happiness on your special day!

Greatest treasure

Image Source: Pexels 

I'm thankful to God for giving me such an amazing gift in you, who is also my best friend, adviser and ever-thoughtful companion

Amazing gift

Image Source: Pexels 

On this special day, I am here to say, you have always been my sister, best friend, and advisor - arguing and protecting me since day one. I'm thankful for your constant presence and love in my life. Happy birthday lovely sister!

The special day

Image Source: Pexels 

Your heart is filled with kindness, ready to put a smile on the faces of others. You inspire me every day with your loving personality and character. Wishing you all the best on your special day sis!

Her kind soul

Image Source: Pexels 

Happy birthday, my best friend and sister! On this wonderful day, I want to remind you that you are loved so much, especially by me.

Best friend

Image Source: Pexels 

Here's wishing my beautiful sis a happy birthday. As you turn a year older, one step closer to flying out of the nest! 

The most beautiful girl

Image Source: Pexels 

Despite my doubts, I'm grateful to have you by my side - especially when mom is angry! Happy birthday!

Partner in crime

Image Source: Pexels 

You may annoy me at times, but it's nice to look back on our memories together. Have a great birthday!

Annoying but cute

Image Source: Pexels 

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here