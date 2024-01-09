Heading 3

JANUARY 09, 2024

10 advanced Indian cities to visit

It is one of the most advanced Indian cities that you can visit which is also commonly referred to as the financial capital of India

Mumbai

Being the capital of India, the city has accepted and heartily welcomed the commercial ventures and adapted itself to technological advancements

Delhi

It is a well planned city having rich culture, traditions, and cuisine. Hyderabad is also popular for its architectural heritage 

Hyderabad

Called as the IT hub of India, Bangalore is a megacity, apparently made for individuals who have skyrocketing net worth 

Bangalore

It has tonnes of IT companies and is home to world class infrastructures that makes Pune one of the most advanced cities situated in India

Pune

Apart from being an industrial and cultural city, Chennai is renowned for its beautiful beaches and mesmerising temples

Chennai

Gurgaon is the most advanced city of Haryana which is situated in the NCR (National Capital Region) region near New Delhi

Gurgaon

Noida is additionally considered as the quickest developing urban area in the nation with best framework

Noida

It has a large number of bridges, tech companies, most advanced communication systems, availability of talent pool and much more

Ahmedabad

It is a city in Gujarat, known for its vibrant culture, shopping, business opportunities, and modern infrastructure

Surat

