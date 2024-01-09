Heading 3
Mohit K. Dixit
JANUARY 09, 2024
10 advanced Indian cities to visit
It is one of the most advanced Indian cities that you can visit which is also commonly referred to as the financial capital of India
Mumbai
Image Source: Pexels
Being the capital of India, the city has accepted and heartily welcomed the commercial ventures and adapted itself to technological advancements
Delhi
Image Source: Pexels
It is a well planned city having rich culture, traditions, and cuisine. Hyderabad is also popular for its architectural heritage
Hyderabad
Image Source: Pexels
Called as the IT hub of India, Bangalore is a megacity, apparently made for individuals who have skyrocketing net worth
Bangalore
Image Source: Pexels
It has tonnes of IT companies and is home to world class infrastructures that makes Pune one of the most advanced cities situated in India
Pune
Image Source: Pexels
Apart from being an industrial and cultural city, Chennai is renowned for its beautiful beaches and mesmerising temples
Chennai
Image Source: Pexels
Gurgaon is the most advanced city of Haryana which is situated in the NCR (National Capital Region) region near New Delhi
Gurgaon
Image Source: Pexels
Noida is additionally considered as the quickest developing urban area in the nation with best framework
Noida
Image Source: Pexels
It has a large number of bridges, tech companies, most advanced communication systems, availability of talent pool and much more
Ahmedabad
Image Source: Pexels
It is a city in Gujarat, known for its vibrant culture, shopping, business opportunities, and modern infrastructure
Surat
Image Source: Pexels
