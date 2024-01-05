Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

travel

JANUARY 05, 2024

10 Adventure Destinations in India

Known for hosting several treks, it is one of the most popular adventure destinations in India

Manali

Image Source: Pexels

The state is known for its adventure activities, such as kayaking, parasailing, and paragliding

Goa

Image Source: Pexels

The topography of the surrounding land makes it the perfect place to go trekking and rafting

Ladakh

Image Source: Pexels

Auli offers adventure activities such as trekking, skiing and one can enjoy a ropeway ride

Auli

Image Source: Pexels

It is a popular skiing destination located in the Pir Panjal Range of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir

Gulmarg

Image Source: Pexels

It is a brilliant spot for white water rafting, mountain biking, canyoning, and even bungee jumping

Rishikesh

Image Source: Pexels

Surfing is a very popular activity in Kovalam. The state has a lot of places where you can sign up for adventurous activities

Kovalam

Image Source: Pexels

Be it snorkeling, scuba diving, or parasailing, this is where you head to if you are a water baby

Andaman

Image Source: Pexels

There are many routes and peaks in Sikkim that make excellent spots to engage in mountaineering activities

Sikkim

Image Source: Pexels

You can go rafting in the Brahmaputra River, a rattling route through the Himalayan Mountains that is a total adrenaline rush

Arunachal Pradesh

Image Source: Pexels

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here