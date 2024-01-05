Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
10 Adventure Destinations in India
Known for hosting several treks, it is one of the most popular adventure destinations in India
Manali
The state is known for its adventure activities, such as kayaking, parasailing, and paragliding
Goa
The topography of the surrounding land makes it the perfect place to go trekking and rafting
Ladakh
Auli offers adventure activities such as trekking, skiing and one can enjoy a ropeway ride
Auli
It is a popular skiing destination located in the Pir Panjal Range of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir
Gulmarg
It is a brilliant spot for white water rafting, mountain biking, canyoning, and even bungee jumping
Rishikesh
Surfing is a very popular activity in Kovalam. The state has a lot of places where you can sign up for adventurous activities
Kovalam
Be it snorkeling, scuba diving, or parasailing, this is where you head to if you are a water baby
Andaman
There are many routes and peaks in Sikkim that make excellent spots to engage in mountaineering activities
Sikkim
You can go rafting in the Brahmaputra River, a rattling route through the Himalayan Mountains that is a total adrenaline rush
Arunachal Pradesh
