APRIL 17, 2024

10 Adventure Sports In India

Experience the thrill of cliff jumping in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, from a height of 83 ft, an adventure for daredevils

Bungee Jumping, Rishikesh 

Uttarakhand in India offers various treks like Chopta-Chandrashila, Kedarkantha, Roopkund, and Valley of Flowers 

Trekking, Uttarakhand

Rishikesh offers thrilling river rafting with rapid waves, making it a top adventure destination in India

River Rafting, Rishikesh 

Chadar Trek in Ladakh on the frozen Zanskar River is a thrilling and challenging adventure, with temperatures dropping below -30 degrees Celsius, attracting brave trekkers

Chadar Trek, Ladakh 

Bir Billing in Himachal Pradesh is famous for hosting the international paragliding World Cup championship, attracting adventure enthusiasts globally for paragliding experiences

Paragliding, Bir Billing

The Andamans offer thrilling scuba diving with vibrant marine life including corals, turtles, and fish in pristine waters

Scuba Diving, Andamans

Gulmarg in India is a top skiing destination attracting enthusiasts worldwide with its snow-covered slopes and Gondola rides reaching heights of 4000m

Skiing, Gulmarg, Kashmir 

Rock climbing, Madhya Pradesh 

Madhya Pradesh offers thrilling rock climbing opportunities in Satpura mountains, as well as in Pachmarhi, Jabalpur, and Chanderi 

Sky Diving

Skydiving offers an exhilarating adventure with freefall and parachute gliding. Top skydiving spots in India are Mysore, Aamby Valley, and Deesa, ensuring a surreal experience with proper training and safety measures

Safari, Jim Corbett National Park

Jim Corbett jungle safari offers adventure seekers the chance to spot a royal Bengal tiger in five exciting zones, making it a top destination for tiger sightings in India

