10 Adventure Sports In India

Experience the thrill of cliff jumping in Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, from a height of 83 ft, an adventure for daredevils
Bungee Jumping, Rishikesh
Image Source: freepik
Uttarakhand in India offers various treks like Chopta-Chandrashila, Kedarkantha, Roopkund, and Valley of Flowers
Trekking, Uttarakhand
Image Source: freepik
Rishikesh offers thrilling river rafting with rapid waves, making it a top adventure destination in India
River Rafting, Rishikesh
Image Source: freepik
Chadar Trek in Ladakh on the frozen Zanskar River is a thrilling and challenging adventure, with temperatures dropping below -30 degrees Celsius, attracting brave trekkers
Chadar Trek, Ladakh
Image Source: freepik
Bir Billing in Himachal Pradesh is famous for hosting the international paragliding World Cup championship, attracting adventure enthusiasts globally for paragliding experiences
Image Source: freepik
Paragliding, Bir Billing
The Andamans offer thrilling scuba diving with vibrant marine life including corals, turtles, and fish in pristine waters
Scuba Diving, Andamans
Image Source: freepik
Gulmarg in India is a top skiing destination attracting enthusiasts worldwide with its snow-covered slopes and Gondola rides reaching heights of 4000m
Skiing, Gulmarg, Kashmir
Image Source: freepik
Rock climbing, Madhya Pradesh
Image Source: freepik
Madhya Pradesh offers thrilling rock climbing opportunities in Satpura mountains, as well as in Pachmarhi, Jabalpur, and Chanderi
Sky Diving
Image Source: freepik
Skydiving offers an exhilarating adventure with freefall and parachute gliding. Top skydiving spots in India are Mysore, Aamby Valley, and Deesa, ensuring a surreal experience with proper training and safety measures
Safari, Jim Corbett National Park
Image Source: freepik
Jim Corbett jungle safari offers adventure seekers the chance to spot a royal Bengal tiger in five exciting zones, making it a top destination for tiger sightings in India