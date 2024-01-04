Heading 3
Jiya Surana
January 04, 2024
10 Affirmations for bride-to-be
I am excited to walk down the aisle and begin this new chapter in my life
#1
Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram
Today marks the beginning of a beautiful, lifelong partnership
#2
Image: Ridhima Pandit Instagram
I am embracing the excitement and joy of becoming a bride
#3
Image: Sheldon Santos Instagram
I am grateful for the love that brought us here and the love that will carry us forward
Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram
#4
Each step towards marriage is a step towards a lifetime of shared dreams
#5
Image: Surbhi Chandna Instagram
As I become a wife, I embrace the growth and joy that marriage brings
#6
Image: Hina Khan Instagram
My wedding day will be everything I ever imagined it to be
#7
Image: Sheldon Santos Instagram
#8
Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram
Somewhere, someone is waiting for me, and I am ready for him now
I respect the person my spouse is rather than who I want him to be
#9
Image: Kiara Advani Instagram
My partner and I are a perfect match for each other
#10
Image: Adaa Khan Instagram
