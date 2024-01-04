Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

January 04, 2024

10 Affirmations for bride-to-be

I am excited to walk down the aisle and begin this new chapter in my life

#1

Image: Raashii Khanna Instagram 

Today marks the beginning of a beautiful, lifelong partnership

#2

Image: Ridhima Pandit Instagram 

I am embracing the excitement and joy of becoming a bride

#3

Image: Sheldon Santos Instagram 

I am grateful for the love that brought us here and the love that will carry us forward

Image: Sara Ali Khan Instagram 

#4

Each step towards marriage is a step towards a lifetime of shared dreams

#5

Image: Surbhi Chandna Instagram 

As I become a wife, I embrace the growth and joy that marriage brings

#6

Image: Hina Khan Instagram 

My wedding day will be everything I ever imagined it to be

#7

Image: Sheldon Santos Instagram 

#8

Image: Parineeti Chopra Instagram

Somewhere, someone is waiting for me, and I am ready for him now

I respect the person my spouse is rather than who I want him to be

#9

Image: Kiara Advani Instagram 

My partner and I are a perfect match for each other

#10

Image: Adaa Khan Instagram 

