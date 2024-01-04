Heading 3

Jiya Surana

lifestyle 

January 04, 2024

10 Affirmations for every groom-to-be

I am ready to take on the role of a loving and supportive partner

#1

Image: Shutterstock

Our wedding will be as perfect as we have wanted it to be

#2

Image: Vishal Singh/ Riya Bajaj photography

I am open to giving unconditional love to my wife-to-be and receiving the same

#3

Image: Shutterstock

I am blessed to be marrying my best friend

Image: Shutterstock

#4

We are attracting healing and growth-oriented energy for our married life

#5

Image: Shutterstock

Today, I choose joy and celebrate the journey ahead

#6

Image: Ishaan Khatter Instagram

I am excited to embark on this adventure of marriage with my best friend

#7

Image: Shutterstock

#8

Image: Shutterstock

I am becoming the best version of myself, not just for me but for us as a couple

As I step into marriage, I bring with me a heart full of love, kindness, and a deep sense of responsibility

#9

Image: Shutterstock

I am open to learning and adapting to the changes that come with marriage

#10

Image: Shutterstock

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here