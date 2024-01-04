Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
January 04, 2024
10 Affirmations for every groom-to-be
I am ready to take on the role of a loving and supportive partner
#1
Our wedding will be as perfect as we have wanted it to be
#2
I am open to giving unconditional love to my wife-to-be and receiving the same
#3
I am blessed to be marrying my best friend
#4
We are attracting healing and growth-oriented energy for our married life
#5
Today, I choose joy and celebrate the journey ahead
#6
I am excited to embark on this adventure of marriage with my best friend
#7
#8
I am becoming the best version of myself, not just for me but for us as a couple
As I step into marriage, I bring with me a heart full of love, kindness, and a deep sense of responsibility
#9
I am open to learning and adapting to the changes that come with marriage
#10
