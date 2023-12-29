Heading 3
Jiya Surana
lifestyle
December 29, 2023
10 affirmations for newly married couples
We embrace the journey ahead with love and commitment
#1
Image: Shrenu Parikh Instagram
We evolve each day to be more deeply in love
#2
Image: Smriti Khanna Instagram
I will forgive and apologize whenever needed and never call it a day without resolution
#3
Image Source: Pexels
We are blessed to have found each other
#4
Image: Rahul Vaidya Instagram
I value the commitment we have made to each other and honor our vows
Image: Gauhar Khan Instagram
#5
Through laughter and tears, we build a lifetime of cherished memories
#6
Image Source: Pexels
In every challenge, our unity strengthens, and our love deepens
#7
Image Source: Pexels
In each other's arms, we find comfort and joy
#8
Image: Katrina Kaif's Instagram
#9
Image Source: Pexels
In the garden of our marriage, patience is the water, trust is the sunlight, and love is the blossoming flower
As we walk hand in hand, let our footsteps leave imprints of kindness, compassion, and everlasting love on the path of our journey
#10
Image Source: Pexels
