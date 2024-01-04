Heading 3
Mohit K Dixit
January 04, 2024
10 affirmations for self-Love
Each day that passes, I heal more and more
I am mentally strong and I am capable of doing this
I am proud of my accomplishments no matter how small
No one else can take away my peace
I am responsible; I am independent; I am capable
I choose not to judge myself but instead, to forgive myself
I have a special gift that the world needs that the world deserves to see
I deserve to be a priority
There is so much potential in me to do great things and be great
I deeply, unconditionally love and trust myself
