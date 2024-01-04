Heading 3

Mohit K Dixit

lifestyle 

January 04, 2024

10 affirmations for self-Love 

Each day that passes, I heal more and more

#1

Image Source: Pexels

I am mentally strong and I am capable of doing this

#2

Image Source: Pexels

I am proud of my accomplishments no matter how small

#3

Image Source: Pexels

No one else can take away my peace

#4

Image Source: Pexels

I am responsible; I am independent; I am capable

Image Source: Pexels

#5

I choose not to judge myself but instead, to forgive myself 

#6

Image Source: Pexels

I have a special gift that the world needs that the world deserves to see 

#7

Image Source: Pexels

I deserve to be a priority

#8

Image Source: Pexels

#9

Image Source: Pexels

There is so much potential in me to do great things and be great

I deeply, unconditionally love and trust myself

#10

Image Source: Pexels

