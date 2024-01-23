Heading 3

Nikita Vishwakarma

January 23, 2024

10 affirmations to attract wealth

"I am a magnet for prosperity and abundance"

#1

"Money flows to me easily and effortlessly"

#2

"I am open to receiving wealth in expected and unexpected ways"

#3

"I deserve to be financially prosperous, and I accept abundance into my life now"

#4

"I release all resistance to money and invite wealth into my life"

#5

"I am grateful for the abundance that is on its way to me"

#6

"I attract wealth with each positive thought I have"

#7

"I am a money magnet, and my bank account is constantly growing"

#8

#9

"Every day, in every way, I am becoming more and more financially successful"

"I am aligned with the energy of abundance, and prosperity is my natural state"

#10

