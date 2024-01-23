Heading 3
Nikita Vishwakarma
lifestyle
January 23, 2024
10 affirmations to attract wealth
"I am a magnet for prosperity and abundance"
#1
Images: Pexels
"Money flows to me easily and effortlessly"
Images: Pexels
#2
"I am open to receiving wealth in expected and unexpected ways"
#3
Images: Pexels
"I deserve to be financially prosperous, and I accept abundance into my life now"
#4
Images: Pexels
"I release all resistance to money and invite wealth into my life"
#5
Images: Pexels
"I am grateful for the abundance that is on its way to me"
#6
Images: Pexels
"I attract wealth with each positive thought I have"
#7
Images: Pexels
"I am a money magnet, and my bank account is constantly growing"
#8
Images: Pexels
#9
Images: Pexels
"Every day, in every way, I am becoming more and more financially successful"
"I am aligned with the energy of abundance, and prosperity is my natural state"
#10
Images: Pexels
