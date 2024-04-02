Heading 3

10 Agricultural countries in the world

With vast agricultural lands, China is the world’s largest rice producer and has made itself self-sufficient despite challenges in land availability

China

Image Source: Freepik

Leading in agricultural technology, the U.S. boasts high productivity in crops like corn and soybeans

United States

Image Source: Freepik

Known for its expensive agriculture, Brazil dominates in sugarcane and soybean production, growing its economy with agricultural exports

Brazil

Image Source: Freepik

With agriculture as a mainstay for livelihood, India excels in fruit and spice production, contributing to the country's economy

India

Image Source: Freepik

Utilizing the vast cultivated land, Russia is considered before a main producer and as of grains like wheat

Image Source: Freepik

Russia

Playing a key role in crop cultivation, Mexico sees growth in exporting fruits and vegetables while sustaining a significant livestock industry 

Mexico

Image Source: Freepik

Despite limited land availability, Japan focuses on rice cultivation while adapting to changing consumption patterns

Japan

Image Source: Freepik

With diverse agricultural products, Germany maintains a strong tradition of family farming and organic agriculture

Germany

Image Source: Freepik

Turkey

Image Source: Freepik

Turkey is known as self-sufficient in food production, growing crops like wheat and hazelnuts while adapting modern farming practices

Renowned for its agricultural prowess, Frances leads in oilseeds and cereals production

Image Source: Freepik

France

