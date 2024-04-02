Heading 3
april 02, 2024
10 Agricultural countries in the world
With vast agricultural lands, China is the world’s largest rice producer and has made itself self-sufficient despite challenges in land availability
China
Leading in agricultural technology, the U.S. boasts high productivity in crops like corn and soybeans
United States
Known for its expensive agriculture, Brazil dominates in sugarcane and soybean production, growing its economy with agricultural exports
Brazil
With agriculture as a mainstay for livelihood, India excels in fruit and spice production, contributing to the country's economy
India
Utilizing the vast cultivated land, Russia is considered before a main producer and as of grains like wheat
Russia
Playing a key role in crop cultivation, Mexico sees growth in exporting fruits and vegetables while sustaining a significant livestock industry
Mexico
Despite limited land availability, Japan focuses on rice cultivation while adapting to changing consumption patterns
Japan
With diverse agricultural products, Germany maintains a strong tradition of family farming and organic agriculture
Germany
Turkey
Turkey is known as self-sufficient in food production, growing crops like wheat and hazelnuts while adapting modern farming practices
Renowned for its agricultural prowess, Frances leads in oilseeds and cereals production
France
