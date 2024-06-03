Heading 3
10 alternatives to processed cheese
Rich flavors and varied textures, these cheeses are minimally processed and a healthier alternative
FETA, SWISS, CHEDDAR, PARMESAN
Image Source: Freepik
Smooth, sweet, and versatile, this is a mild, natural substitute. Often used in pasta, desserts, and more
RICOTTA CHEESE
Image Source: Freepik
Creamy, tangy, and versatile, the sour cream is a delicious swap and enhances creaminess in various recipes
SOUR CREAM
Image Source: Freepik
Savory, creamy, and plant-based, Hummus makes for a wholesome alternative with its complex flavors
HUMMUS
Image Source: Freepik
A soft, spreadable cheese with a mild flavor, commonly used in desserts, spreads, and dips
CREAM CHEESE
Image Source: Freepik
Tangy, creamy yogurt cheese that is a refreshing, wholesome substitute with various applications
LABNEH
Image Source: Freepik
Earthy, nutty, & creamy, Tahini is a unique alternative made from sesame seeds
TAHINI
Image Source: Freepik
Loved for its stretchy texture when melted, it is perfect for pizzas and pasta dishes
MOZZARELLA CHEESE
Image Source: Freepik
Diverse flavors and textures of plant-based options like cashew cheese cater to varied preferences as a cruelty-free alternative
PLANT-BASED CHEESE
Image Source: Freepik
A mild, semi-soft cheese that melts well, making it suitable for grilled cheese, mac and cheese, and sandwiches
HAVARTI
Image Source: Freepik
