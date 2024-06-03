Heading 3

june 03, 2024

10 alternatives to processed cheese

Rich flavors and varied textures, these cheeses are minimally processed and a healthier alternative

FETA, SWISS, CHEDDAR, PARMESAN

Image Source: Freepik

Smooth, sweet, and versatile, this is a mild, natural substitute. Often used in pasta, desserts, and more

RICOTTA CHEESE

Image Source: Freepik

Creamy, tangy, and versatile, the sour cream is a delicious swap and enhances creaminess in various recipes

SOUR CREAM

Image Source: Freepik

Savory, creamy, and plant-based, Hummus makes for a wholesome alternative with its complex flavors

HUMMUS

Image Source: Freepik

A soft, spreadable cheese with a mild flavor, commonly used in desserts, spreads, and dips

CREAM CHEESE

Image Source: Freepik

Tangy, creamy yogurt cheese that is a refreshing, wholesome substitute with various applications

LABNEH

Image Source: Freepik

Earthy, nutty, & creamy, Tahini is a unique alternative made from sesame seeds

TAHINI

Image Source: Freepik

Loved for its stretchy texture when melted, it is perfect for pizzas and pasta dishes

MOZZARELLA CHEESE

Image Source: Freepik

Diverse flavors and textures of plant-based options like cashew cheese cater to varied preferences as a cruelty-free alternative

PLANT-BASED CHEESE

Image Source: Freepik

A mild, semi-soft cheese that melts well, making it suitable for grilled cheese, mac and cheese, and sandwiches

HAVARTI

Image Source: Freepik

