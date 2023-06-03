Heading 3

Arpita Sarkar

Health

JUNE 03, 2023

10 Amazing Benefits
Of Tamarind 

Tamarind contains alpha-hydroxy acids which gives you smoother, and lighter skin

Skin lightening

Image: pexels

Image: pexels

Tamarind can be a game changer in your weight loss journey

Weight loss

Image: pexels

Regular consumption of tamarind stimulates the production of bile which leads to efficient and quick digestion

Relieves digestive issues

Image: pexels

Research suggests that tamarind reduces liver oxidative stress

Reduces liver injury

Image: pexels

The high fiber content in tamarind helps in reduction of bad cholesterol or LDL in the body

Heart health

Image: pexels

Tamarind contains carb-blocking properties which reduce the blood glucose levels for diabetic patients

Blood sugar

Image: pexels

Tamarind juice prevents fevers caused by various bacterial infections

May prevent malaria

Image: pexels

Tamarind has anti-inflammatory properties which helps combat free radicals

Anti-inflammatory

Image: pexels

Tamarind is used in making eye drops. It treats conjunctivitis

Good for eyes

Image: pexels

Tamarind is nutrient rich fruit which is an effective ingredient in hair care

Good for hair

For more updates, follow Pinkvilla.

Click Here