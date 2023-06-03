JUNE 03, 2023
10 Amazing Benefits
Of Tamarind
Tamarind contains alpha-hydroxy acids which gives you smoother, and lighter skin
Skin lightening
Tamarind can be a game changer in your weight loss journey
Weight loss
Regular consumption of tamarind stimulates the production of bile which leads to efficient and quick digestion
Relieves digestive issues
Research suggests that tamarind reduces liver oxidative stress
Reduces liver injury
The high fiber content in tamarind helps in reduction of bad cholesterol or LDL in the body
Heart health
Tamarind contains carb-blocking properties which reduce the blood glucose levels for diabetic patients
Blood sugar
Tamarind juice prevents fevers caused by various bacterial infections
May prevent malaria
Tamarind has anti-inflammatory properties which helps combat free radicals
Anti-inflammatory
Tamarind is used in making eye drops. It treats conjunctivitis
Good for eyes
Tamarind is nutrient rich fruit which is an effective ingredient in hair care
Good for hair
