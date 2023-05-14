Heading 3

 Hitarthi Shah

lifestyle

MAY 14, 2023

10 amazing Benefits of Watermelon 

Image : Pexels

The fruit contains around 92% water which is way more than a normal fruit. Consuming watermelon keeps you hydrated

KeepS hydrated

Watermelon is filled with water and consuming it will be stomach-filling. It helps to reduce hunger and becomes a part of weight loss diet

Image : Pexels

Weight loss

Around 40% Vitamin C present in watermelon helps to reduce the effects of asthma

Image : Pexels

DecreaseS Asthma

Image : Pexels

PreventS heat strokes

With summers going around, people tend to get dehydrated and have sun strokes. A watermelon will keep you hydrated and maintain body temperature

The antioxidants in watermelon help to prevent degeneration of the eye tissues

Image : Pexels

Eye health 

In the polluted environment, we may inhale a lot of toxic gases. However, the nutrients in watermelon helps to flush out the toxins and keep the kidney healthy

Image : Pexels

Good for kidneys

The fibres in watermelon help the smooth functioning of the digestive system and may prevent constipation

Image : Pexels

AidS Digestion

The consumption of watermelon may prevent the disease that causes tooth loss. It  also prevents bad breath

Image : Pexels

Dental problems

Watermelons are to be consumed by patients who have sugar issues. A watermelon contains natural sugar and avoids fluctuations in the sugar level

Image : Pexels

Blood Sugar Management

The skin is mostly hydrated by applying hydrating products. But, a watermelon helps in bringing the internal glow and keeps it radiant

Image : Pexels

Skin Health

