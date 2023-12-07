Heading 3
Ishita Gupta
Lifestyle
December 07, 2023
10 amazing books with quotes & poems
In this soulful anthology, the writer made some remarkable comments on love, travelling, and ageing
The Complete Collected Poems of Maya Angelou by Maya Angelou
Filled with numerous exceptional motivational lines this book can cheer up any gloomy person
Heart Talk: Poetic Wisdom for a Better Life by Cleo Wade
Published bilingually in English and Spanish this collection of passionate and powerful poetry creates some magical feelings of love, hope and gratitude
Taking the Arrow Out of the Heart: Poems by Alice Walker
This heartwarming poetry has some incredible lines about hope, belonging and life
Fleeting Things by Rachel H
Focused on the empowering journey shepherd boy named Santiago this classic is filled with numerous life lessons and quotes
The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho
Published in 1992, this bestselling novel is immersed in beautiful texts about freedom and happiness
The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz
Read this decade-spanning piece of writing reflecting on mindfulness, empowerment and hope
Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown
The heartwarming stories and meaningful conversations will undoubtedly permit the readers to go through a difficult time
The Art of Happiness by The Dalai Lama
Issued in 2016, this inspiring novel tells the readers the value of creativity and passion through some beautiful verses
Big Magic by Elizabeth Gilbert
You will find some valuable lines on hope, pleasure and strength in this book
Man’s Search for Meaning by Viktor E. Frankl
