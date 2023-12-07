Heading 3

Ishita Gupta 

Lifestyle 

December 07, 2023

10 amazing books with quotes & poems

In this soulful anthology, the writer made some remarkable comments on love, travelling, and ageing

The Complete Collected Poems of Maya Angelou by Maya Angelou

Filled with numerous exceptional motivational lines this book can cheer up any gloomy person 

Heart Talk: Poetic Wisdom for a Better Life by Cleo Wade

Published bilingually in English and Spanish this collection of passionate and powerful poetry creates some magical feelings of love, hope and gratitude 

Taking the Arrow Out of the Heart: Poems by Alice Walker

This heartwarming poetry has some incredible lines about hope, belonging and life

Fleeting Things by Rachel H

Focused on the empowering journey shepherd boy named Santiago this classic is filled with numerous life lessons and quotes 

The Alchemist by Paulo Coelho

Published in 1992, this bestselling novel is immersed in beautiful texts about freedom and happiness

The Four Agreements by Don Miguel Ruiz

Read this decade-spanning piece of writing reflecting on mindfulness, empowerment and hope

Atlas of the Heart by Brené Brown

The heartwarming stories and meaningful conversations will undoubtedly permit the readers to go through a difficult time 

The Art of Happiness by The Dalai Lama

Issued in 2016, this inspiring novel tells the readers the value of creativity and passion through some beautiful verses

Big Magic by Elizabeth Gilbert

You will find some valuable lines on hope, pleasure and strength in this book

Man’s Search for Meaning by Viktor E. Frankl

