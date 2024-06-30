Heading 3

Sanjukta Choudhury

Lifestyle

JUNE 30, 2024

10 Amazing health benefits of pumpkin seeds


Pumpkin seeds are rich in magnesium, which helps regulate blood pressure and prevent heart disease

 Boosts Heart Health

Loaded with antioxidants like vitamin E and zinc, pumpkin seeds help strengthen the immune system and fight off infections

Supports Immune System

Pumpkin seeds contain tryptophan, an amino acid that promotes better sleep by increasing serotonin levels in the brain

 Improves Sleep

The magnesium and zinc in pumpkin seeds play a role in regulating mood and reducing symptoms of anxiety and depression

Enhances Mood

Studies suggest that Pumpkin seeds contain compounds like phytosterols and zinc that support prostate health and may help reduce symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) 

 Promotes Prostate Health

High in fiber, pumpkin seeds support digestive health by promoting regular bowel movements and preventing constipation

 Aids Digestion

Rich in phosphorus, magnesium, and zinc, pumpkin seeds contribute to strong bones and may help prevent osteoporosis

 Supports Bone Health

Pumpkin seeds are a good source of protein, healthy fats, and iron, providing a natural energy boost without the crash

 Boosts Energy

The fibre and magnesium in pumpkin seeds help stabilize blood sugar levels, reducing the risk of diabetes and improving insulin sensitivity

Regulates Blood Sugar Levels

Promotes Healthy Skin

Packed with essential fatty acids and antioxidants, pumpkin seeds can help maintain youthful skin by protecting against damage from UV rays and free radicals

