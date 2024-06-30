Heading 3
Sanjukta Choudhury
Lifestyle
JUNE 30, 2024
10 Amazing health benefits of pumpkin seeds
Pumpkin seeds are rich in magnesium, which helps regulate blood pressure and prevent heart disease
Boosts Heart Health
Loaded with antioxidants like vitamin E and zinc, pumpkin seeds help strengthen the immune system and fight off infections
Supports Immune System
Pumpkin seeds contain tryptophan, an amino acid that promotes better sleep by increasing serotonin levels in the brain
Improves Sleep
The magnesium and zinc in pumpkin seeds play a role in regulating mood and reducing symptoms of anxiety and depression
Enhances Mood
Studies suggest that Pumpkin seeds contain compounds like phytosterols and zinc that support prostate health and may help reduce symptoms of benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH)
Promotes Prostate Health
High in fiber, pumpkin seeds support digestive health by promoting regular bowel movements and preventing constipation
Aids Digestion
Rich in phosphorus, magnesium, and zinc, pumpkin seeds contribute to strong bones and may help prevent osteoporosis
Supports Bone Health
Pumpkin seeds are a good source of protein, healthy fats, and iron, providing a natural energy boost without the crash
Boosts Energy
The fibre and magnesium in pumpkin seeds help stabilize blood sugar levels, reducing the risk of diabetes and improving insulin sensitivity
Regulates Blood Sugar Levels
Promotes Healthy Skin
Packed with essential fatty acids and antioxidants, pumpkin seeds can help maintain youthful skin by protecting against damage from UV rays and free radicals
